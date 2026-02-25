Decisions Recognized as Luminary in Top Category of Everest Group's Innovation Watch: AI-powered Decision Intelligence 2026 Report

News provided by

Decisions

Feb 25, 2026, 09:00 ET

Recognition highlights Decisions' strengths across decision modeling, optimization, simulation, and orchestration within enterprise decision intelligence architectures

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions and ProcessMaker, recently merged providers of leading global business process automation and AI orchestration platforms, today announced Decisions' placement as a Luminary in the Everest Group Innovation Watch: AI-powered Decision Intelligence 2026 report.

In the global research and advisory firm's report, vendors named as Luminaries fall into the highest-ranking category of platforms that provide decision intelligence by combining data and AI to help design, simulate, and operationalize decision-making across the enterprise.

According to Everest Group, decision intelligence architecture brings together four core capabilities, including decision modeling, decision optimization, scenario simulation, and decision orchestration, to support end-to-end enterprise decisioning. These capabilities enable organizations to:

  • Formally model decisions using business rules and knowledge structures.
  • Apply AI and analytics to optimize outcomes.
  • Test decisions through what-if and simulation techniques.
  • Orchestrate recommendations across systems and processes.

"As more organizations look to orchestrate AI across their operations, having a clear, governed way to make decisions becomes essential," said Giles Whiting, CEO of Decisions + ProcessMaker. "Decision intelligence helps provide that structure and governance. This recognition reflects our focus on making AI-driven decisions practical, explainable, and usable at scale."

Decisions' ranking in the Everest Group: AI-powered Decision Intelligence 2026 report follows on the heels of the company's inclusion in a similar report only weeks earlier and being named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® 2025 late last year.

To learn more, read the Decisions blog post or contact a platform expert.

About Decisions + ProcessMaker

Decisions and ProcessMaker merged to form a global leader in Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Together, they deliver an integrated platform that unifies advanced workflow automation, a powerful rules engine, AI orchestration, intelligent document processing, and process intelligence. The combined organization is trusted by enterprise and mid-market customers worldwide to accelerate operations, enhance agility, and modernize without disruption.

SOURCE Decisions

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Decisions Named a Challenger in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Critical Capabilities for Decision Intelligence Platforms Report

Decisions Named a Challenger in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Critical Capabilities for Decision Intelligence Platforms Report

Decisions and ProcessMaker, recently merged providers of leading global business process automation and AI orchestration platforms, today announced...
Decisions + ProcessMaker Acquires Codeless SAP Integration and Automation Company

Decisions + ProcessMaker Acquires Codeless SAP Integration and Automation Company

Decisions and ProcessMaker, recently merged providers of leading global business process automation and AI orchestration platforms, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics