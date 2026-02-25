Decisions Recognized as Luminary in Top Category of Everest Group's Innovation Watch: AI-powered Decision Intelligence 2026 Report

Recognition highlights Decisions' strengths across decision modeling, optimization, simulation, and orchestration within enterprise decision intelligence architectures

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions and ProcessMaker, recently merged providers of leading global business process automation and AI orchestration platforms, today announced Decisions' placement as a Luminary in the Everest Group Innovation Watch: AI-powered Decision Intelligence 2026 report.

In the global research and advisory firm's report, vendors named as Luminaries fall into the highest-ranking category of platforms that provide decision intelligence by combining data and AI to help design, simulate, and operationalize decision-making across the enterprise.

According to Everest Group, decision intelligence architecture brings together four core capabilities, including decision modeling, decision optimization, scenario simulation, and decision orchestration, to support end-to-end enterprise decisioning. These capabilities enable organizations to:

Formally model decisions using business rules and knowledge structures.

Apply AI and analytics to optimize outcomes.

Test decisions through what-if and simulation techniques.

Orchestrate recommendations across systems and processes.

"As more organizations look to orchestrate AI across their operations, having a clear, governed way to make decisions becomes essential," said Giles Whiting, CEO of Decisions + ProcessMaker. "Decision intelligence helps provide that structure and governance. This recognition reflects our focus on making AI-driven decisions practical, explainable, and usable at scale."

Decisions' ranking in the Everest Group: AI-powered Decision Intelligence 2026 report follows on the heels of the company's inclusion in a similar report only weeks earlier and being named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® 2025 late last year.

To learn more, read the Decisions blog post or contact a platform expert.

About Decisions + ProcessMaker

Decisions and ProcessMaker merged to form a global leader in Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Together, they deliver an integrated platform that unifies advanced workflow automation, a powerful rules engine, AI orchestration, intelligent document processing, and process intelligence. The combined organization is trusted by enterprise and mid-market customers worldwide to accelerate operations, enhance agility, and modernize without disruption.

SOURCE Decisions