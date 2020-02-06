Register now for SAS Global Forum 2020, March 29-April 1

CARY, N.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Washington, DC, where big decisions are made daily, an assembly of executives, data scientists and analytics professionals will gather for the world's premier analytics conference, SAS® Global Forum. During the event, March 29 through April 1, these analytics enthusiasts will share insights and learn how analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) help businesses make better, faster decisions that improve lives around the globe.

This year's conference will transform the Walter E. Washington Convention Center into an interactive analytics showcase. Featuring more than 600 sessions from leading organizations across industries, SAS Global Forum also includes hands-on workshops, e-learning, training, demos and networking opportunities, all designed to empower users and executives to "Do Great Things," this year's theme.

Customized content for all decision makers

Now in its 44th year, SAS Global Forum showcases the technologies and industry topics that analytics professionals most want on the agenda. There are tailored programs for all, from students and professors, to coders and practitioners, to executives and partners.

With an overall focus on making smarter, data-informed decisions though analytics, the conference features industry experts and thought leaders on topics important to business and IT audiences. Attendees will hear how SAS partners and customers are doing great things with analytics.

In addition to learning about the latest trends and innovations in AI, machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT), topics include how to better:

Fight fraud.

Manage risk.

Understand customers across industries.

Deploy and benefit from analytics in public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

And more!

SAS Global Forum will feature keynote speakers and presenters on leadership, technology and more. They include:

Doris Kearns Goodwin , presidential historian and Pulitzer prize-winning author. Twitter: @DorisKGoodwin.

, presidential historian and Pulitzer prize-winning author. Twitter: @DorisKGoodwin. Bernard Marr , best-selling author, futurist, and strategic technology and business advisor to governments and companies. Twitter: @BernardMarr.

, best-selling author, futurist, and strategic technology and business advisor to governments and companies. Twitter: @BernardMarr. Katie Linendoll , Emmy award-winning TV personality, consumer tech expert and tech influencer. Twitter: @KatieLinendoll.

, Emmy award-winning TV personality, consumer tech expert and tech influencer. Twitter: @KatieLinendoll. Jim Goodnight , founder and CEO of SAS.

, founder and CEO of SAS. Oliver Schabenberger, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer of SAS. Twitter: @oschabenberger.

Opportunities to build analytics skills, education for all

The cherry trees won't be the only thing blossoming in DC this year. With a full lineup of educational resources and activities, attendees can enhance their analytics futures by taking advantage of discounted, on-site SAS certification exams. And they can extend their experience with pre-conference tutorials, post-conference training and a visit to the Learning Lab, which provides access to free e-learning courses, hands-on sessions for SAS® Viya® for Learners and more.

Additionally, The Quad, which combines a tradeshow atmosphere with learning and networking opportunities, will feature a massive 143,000 square feet of space to explore. New this year, attendees can take part in innovative components, including the Tech Zone, featuring interactive games and experiences, and the Cloud Pavilion, sponsored by Intel and SAS, which explores analytics on the edge and in the cloud with experts from SAS and its many partners.

SAS Global Forum 2020 is sponsored by SAS and many of its partners, including Diamond Sponsors Accenture, Deloitte, Intel, KPMG, Stratacent and Teradata.

Register to attend

SAS Global Forum has something for everyone! For those lobbying to attend, visit the SAS Global Forum website for more information and to register – a decision analytics professionals won't regret.

Sweetening the deal, academics can also take advantage of special discounts on registration and certification.

Participate virtually

For those who elect to participate online, select sessions will be live streamed via the SAS Users YouTube channel and made available on demand. A full schedule will be announced two weeks prior to the event.

For all things SAS Global Forum, follow and engage on social:

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2020 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Tricia Jenkins

tricia.jenkins@sas.com

919-531-1539

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

