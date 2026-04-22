Register NOW for the Maynard Regional Training Series in partnership with Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications

Maynard Regional Training Series for early-career and mid-level managers and editors features innovative frameworks, coaching and mentoring for career and newsroom development.

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education will conduct its Maynard Regional Training Series with Northwestern University's Medill Local News Initiative on June 4-5, 2026.

The Maynard Regional Training Series brings two days of onsite editing and management training to journalists across the United States. In partnership with universities, these sessions give editors and managers the tools they need amid the complexities of news leadership.

Award-winning journalists and Medill professors will lead the training with Maynard Institute faculty. This program is for editors and managers working in any platform, (print, broadcast, digital).

The training provides workshops, discussions and coaching to help emerging news leaders manage teams and news coverage. Northwestern will cover the standard registration fee on behalf of registrants. Two meals are provided each day, and limited discounted hotel rooms will be available.

"The Maynard Regional Training will deliver customized workshops designed to sharpen the craft and confidence of editors and newsroom managers," said Odette Alcazaren-Keeley, director of the Maynard Regional Training Series. "Alongside hands-on coaching from award-winning editors, participants will grow our vital community of peer support."

The Medill Local News Initiative and Accelerator work to spur a more inclusive and economically robust local news ecosystem by offering expertise and programs on topics including consumer research, content strategy, executive leadership and more. These offerings help local news outlets maximize Chicagoland residents' access to the information they need to be civically engaged.

The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 20.

Training schedule: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CDT June 4-5.

Featured topics:

Stepping Into Your Leadership Role

Fault Lines® Impact on News Coverage

Running the Story: How To Manage Big Projects

Shaping Values-Driven AI Practices

Navigating Difficult Conversations

Hotel accommodations: A discounted rate is available until Sunday, May 3.

For any questions, please contact:

Odette Alcazaren-Keeley - Director, Maynard Regional Training Program via: [email protected]

About the Maynard Institute:

The Maynard Institute's programs are open to all applicants. We are committed to addressing the under-representation of people of color and other historically disadvantaged groups in media-related professions.

SOURCE Maynard Institute for Journalism Education