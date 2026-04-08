REGISTRATION OPEN THROUGH APRIL 13 FOR MAYNARD INSTITUTE PROPEL REGIONAL PROGRAM

Training along California's Central Coast Focused on Storytelling

OAKLAND, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education will launch the inaugural Propel Regional Training Program for California journalists on April 24-25 in partnership with California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

The California Propel Local News Initiative is an effort to strengthen the state's multilingual media ecosystem to ensure long-term sustainability of public service journalism for underserved localities.

The tuition-free program will focus on writing and storytelling and is open to media professionals working in any platform serving local communities across California. Participants will receive specialized toolkits and coaching from award-winning journalists and editors. All meals are included, and limited, needs-based travel support is available.

"The inaugural Propel Regional Training will deliver customized workshops designed to sharpen the craft and confidence of California's next generation of storytellers," said Odette Alcazaren-Keeley, director of the Maynard Regional Training and Communities of Practice Programs. "Alongside hands-on coaching from award-winning reporters and editors, participants will grow our vital community of peer support.

"This work has never been more urgent — when press freedom and the truth-tellers who defend it face intensifying threats," she said.

Registration for the storytelling program is open. The deadline is 9 p.m. PDT Monday, April 13. Here are the details:

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 24-25, 2026

Where: The Wayfarer SLO Hotel and California Polytechnic State University, both in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Sessions include:

Writing Techniques You Need Every Day

The Investigative Mindset

The Art of the Story

Fault Lines® in News Coverage

Covering Immigration

Harnessing AI Ethically in Reporting

Radio Storytelling and Production and Podcasting

TV Writing / Production

About the Maynard Institute:

For 49 years, the Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education has pushed back against the systemic lack of diversity and equity in the news industry through training, collaborations and convenings. The nonprofit has worked to create better representation in U.S. newsrooms through programs that give media professionals the tools to become skilled storytellers, empowered editors and executives, and inspired entrepreneurs.

The Maynard Institute's programs are open to all. We are committed to addressing the under-representation of people of color and other historically disadvantaged groups in media-related professions.

About the Propel Initiative:

The Propel Local News Initiative will distribute grants, provide training and build infrastructure to help smaller outlets grow and better serve California's diverse communities.

Led by the Maynard Institute in partnership with American Community Media, California Black Media and Latino Media Collaborative, Propel provides resources to augment business models, connect with audiences and build robust newsrooms that will ensure a healthy democracy for California.

SOURCE Maynard Institute for Journalism Education