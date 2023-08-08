Register Now for the Pharmacovigilance World Conference 2023 (London, United Kingdom - November 1-2, 2023)

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance World 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pharmacovigilance World 2023 conference will provide a platform for the participants to discuss, share and stay updated with the present state of affairs in Pharmacovigilance and Drug safety, and how it contributes to public health.

It will also allow all its participants to interact with the experts, discuss the various developments, challenges faced and innovations in the field. Our Pharmacovigilance conferences are known for bringing world-class leaders together to connect, learn and network.

The conference will bring forth the participants and the representatives from various fields of pharmacovigilance and drug safety under a common umbrella, and will provide them an opportunity to network with various industry professionals including pharmaceuticals, biologics, devices, CROs and PV service providers.

With the augmented incidence of diseases, and the non-medical use of prescription drugs, the incidence of drug abuse has increased enormously in recent years, which is apparent with the excess documentation of adversities and drug toxicities. In this context, drug safety and pharmacovigilance have emerged as a dynamic clinical and scientific discipline to provide adequate information and ensure health safety by the joint interaction of doctors and patients in choosing appropriate treatment methods and drugs.

However, evidence suggests though avoidable, adverse drug reactions (ADRs) to medicines continue to be the bigger life risk. In England, ADR was responsible for up to 6% of hospital admissions, carrying a mortality of 2% and costing the NHS £466 million per annum (€654 million, US$ 602 million) in 2004.

In some countries, ADR is ranked among the top 10 leading causes of mortality. The concept of drug safety and pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably and is highly necessary to keep the severity of ADR under check. In order to prevent or reduce harm to patients and improve public health, it is vital to develop and practice mechanisms for evaluating and monitoring the safety of medicines in clinical use. Pharmacovigilance brief the potential implications of such trends on the evolution of science.

However, these days it is confronting issues to develop a better healthcare system in this global pitch. Some of the major challenges include globalization, web-based sales and information, broader safety concerns, public health versus pharmaceutical industry economic growth, monitoring of established products, developing and emerging countries, attitudes and perceptions to benefit and harm, outcomes and impact, etc.

Who Should Attend:

CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors, Heads & Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants and professionals who work for pharmaceutical, biotechnology & devices industries, CROs and service providers involved in Pharmacovigilance and Drug safety.

Conference Streams Include

Global PV & Methodologies

Data Management & Analytics in PV

PV Automation, AI & Machine Learning

Safety Signals & Management

Pharmacovigilance Regulations

Risk Management

Patient-Centric Drug Safety

Case Management

Quality & Compliance

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing

Medical Devices Safety

Adverse Drug Reactions

KEY DISCUSSIONS WE'LL BE EXPLORING

Pharmacovigilance and globalization

Pharmacovigilance in a pandemic world

Women and child healthcare medicines and pharmacovigilance

Patient-centric approaches in PV

Pharmacovigilance legislation and regulations

Harmonization and pharmacovigilance

Advanced Therapeutic Techniques and Pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance and data management and eudravigilance

Post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance

PV regulations and challenges

Benefit-risk management strategies

Risk management and minimization

Risk Evaluation and Mitigation

Adverse drug reaction reporting

Signal detection and post-authorization safety

Good Pharmacovigilance Practices

Innovative Approaches to drug safety

Strategies to improve PV

Real-World Evidence in PV

Big data and AI in pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance Workflows with AI & Automation

Other emerging technologies in PV

Attendees include Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of

Pharmacovigilance

Safety & Risk management

Drug safety

PV Compliance

Safety Surveillance

Medical Affairs

Regulatory Affairs

Inspection and Audit

Pharmacoepidemiology

Post-market studies

Medical product safety assessment

Drug Research & Development

Clinical Pharmacology

Medical information

Contract outsourcing service providers

Health outcomes

Sales and Marketing

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yal32j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets