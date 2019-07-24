Registered Dietitian Dana Angelo White Creates The Ultimate Brunch On A Time Crunch

"It's important to get the right nutrients in the morning, so I'm a big proponent of brunch dishes that incorporate natural ingredients and can be made in only a few minutes," said Dana Angelo White. "Honey is a pure, natural choice that has so many different varietals with unique flavors, making it a must-have brunch ingredient—whether it's used in a hearty breakfast bowl or an elegant cheese plate."

White also has time-tested tips for those looking to create an incredible meal in minutes:

Cooking for a crowd? Try an oatmeal bar! Make a large batch of oatmeal in your slow cooker or Instant Pot and serve with a variety of sweet and savory toppings such as honey, fresh berries, chopped nuts, granola, grated cheese, fresh herbs and sundried tomatoes.

Make a signature drink to serve with brunch! Try iced green tea with a drizzle of honey and chunks of fresh peach or sparkling water with fresh mint and lime wedges.

Dana Angelo White, MS, RD, ATC is a registered dietitian, certified athletic trainer, author, journalist, and nutrition and fitness consultant. She specializes in culinary nutrition, recipe development and sports nutrition. Dana's recipes, quotes, and articles have been featured in publications like Food Network online, Greatist, Shape and Prevention. She has created several cookbooks, including First Bites: Superfoods for Babies and Toddlers. Dana earned her master's degree in nutrition education from Teachers' College-Columbia University and bachelor's degree from Quinnipiac University in Sports Medicine.

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com.

