Registrar Corp Acquires Personal Care Regulatory (PCR), Expanding Global Cosmetic Regulatory Compliance Services

CAMBRIDGE, England and HAMPTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registrar Corp, the world's largest cosmetics compliance company, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Personal Care Regulatory (PCR) Group, a leading cosmetic regulatory, toxicology, and compliance company based in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland. This strategic acquisition extends Registrar's global regulatory compliance capabilities.

The acquisition brings together Registrar's unparalleled expertise in U.S. FDA compliance with PCR's specialized knowledge in EU and UK cosmetic regulations. With a combined team of experienced toxicologists and regulatory specialists, the partnership enables Registrar to deliver end-to-end cosmetic compliance services, including acting as a company's Responsible Person in the UK and EU.

"We're thrilled to combine our regulatory compliance expertise with Registrar Corp because it enables us to serve more companies, provide a broader set of capabilities for our existing clients, and keep more people safe," said Mojgan Moddaresi, PCR's Founder and Managing Director.

Registrar Corp's newly expanded capabilities include:

Comprehensive Cosmetic Compliance Services : From Cosmetic Product Safety Reports (CPSRs) and product information files to post-market monitoring and more.

: From Cosmetic Product Safety Reports (CPSRs) and product information files to post-market monitoring and more. UK and EU Regulatory Expertise : Dedicated resources to meet the unique challenges of UK and EU compliance regulations, including acting as a Responsible Person.

: Dedicated resources to meet the unique challenges of UK and EU compliance regulations, including acting as a Responsible Person. Toxicology Support : Expert insights for ensuring product safety evaluations meet the highest regulatory standards.

: Expert insights for ensuring product safety evaluations meet the highest regulatory standards. ChemComply Software: Comprehensive platform to speed up cosmetic safety and compliance management for businesses of all sizes.

"We're excited to welcome PCR to the Registrar team, enabling us to strengthen our mission to keep people and the planet safe by helping companies meet global compliance requirements," said Raj Shah, CEO of Registrar Corp. He added, "Our combined efforts now keep nearly 900 million people safe across the U.S., Canada, UK, and EU."

This marks another significant milestone in Registrar's mission to provide simple, effective compliance solutions for global cosmetics businesses. With this acquisition, skincare, haircare, and other cosmetic companies gain access to premium regulatory and toxicology services designed to streamline compliance and expand market access.

To learn more about Registrar's expanded services or schedule a consultation, visit RegistrarCorp.com or PersonalCareRegulatory.com.

About Registrar Corp

Registrar Corp is the world's largest regulatory compliance company, serving over 32,000 clients in 190 countries. The company specializes in helping businesses meet regulatory requirements in areas like food, beverages, medical devices, cosmetics, and more.

About Personal Care Regulatory (PCR)

Based in the United Kingdom and Ireland, PCR is a leading provider of cosmetic regulatory compliance services. The company helps businesses ensure safety, sustainability, and compliance with industry regulations through their expert toxicologists and regulatory specialists, supporting product development and global expansion.

SOURCE Registrar Corp