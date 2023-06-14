Registrar Corp Announces New Cosmetics GMP Online Training

New courses provide cosmetics professionals the education they need to prepare for upcoming GMP requirements

HAMPTON, Va., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading FDA service, software, and training firm, Registrar Corp, announced the launch of a new, 100% online cosmetics Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) training course. The Cosmetics GMP Online Training course covers ISO 22176 guidelines for GMPs in the production of cosmetics, ensuring high quality and compliance with international regulations.

Through this self-paced training program, participants will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to manufacture cosmetic products that meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) upcoming requirements for cosmetics companies. Participants will learn about the ISO 22176 requirements and how to integrate them into their operations to achieve compliance.

MoCRA's Cosmetics GMP Requirements

The Modernization of Cosmetics Regulations Act of 2022 (MoCRA) gives FDA the authority to establish GMPs for cosmetics. This means the agency will establish regulations and guidelines aimed at ensuring cosmetics are manufactured, packaged, and labeled in a safe and controlled environment.

As a result, FDA will provide clearer guidelines and requirements that cosmetic manufacturers must meet to comply with safety and quality standards. FDA's GMP regulations could include provisions for quality control, testing, batch release, labeling, and packaging standards for cosmetics.

Because many cosmetics companies do not currently follow standardized GMPs, adhering to these requirements could be challenging.

Although FDA has yet to release guidelines regarding GMPs for cosmetics, the agency issued guidance to the industry in 2013 that closely follows ISO 22716, the EU compliance standard for cosmetics GMPs. 

Registrar Corp's Cosmetics GMP Online Training will help companies quickly learn concepts related to GMP best practices, such as personnel health and hygiene, raw materials, packaging materials, waste management, and more.

"Our online course is designed to provide a practical understanding of the ISO 22176 requirements and to help companies prepare for MoCRA's GMP regulations," said David Lennarz, CEO of Registrar Corp. "It will be highly beneficial for anyone working in the cosmetics manufacturing industry who wants to stay ahead of upcoming requirements."

Trainees can complete the fully online, self-paced course anytime, anywhere, making it a convenient option for participants who need to train without disrupting their work schedule.

Enrolling in this training program is an excellent way to gain valuable skills and knowledge about the ISO 22176 requirements and stay up to date with the latest industry regulations.

Registrar Corp's Additional Compliance Services 

Registrar Corp provides a variety of compliance services for food and beverage, medical device, drug, and cosmetics establishments, including but not limited to:

  • FDA registration and renewal
  • Detentions
  • Inspection preparation
  • Food safety regulations
  • Software solutions for regulatory compliance

Registrar Corp's online training courses offer a robust library of food safety training and certification courses as well as medical device compliance training.

About Registrar Corp  

Since 2003, Registrar Corp has been a leading resource for global government compliance, offering regulatory tech-enabled services, fully online compliance training, software product solutions, and proprietary data. Headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, Registrar Corp has 20 offices worldwide and has made compliance quick and easy for more than 50,000 companies across 180 countries.

If you have questions about cosmetics requirements or Registrar Corp's software solutions, contact Registrar Corp at [email protected] or call +1-757-224-0177 (option 5).

