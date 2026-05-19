Registrar Corp Releases Insights from the 2026 Global Food Safety Training Survey

New research has unveiled that top food manufacturers and facilities with superior training significantly outperform their counterparts by implementing safer and more efficient operations.

HAMPTON, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registrar Corp, the world's largest compliance company, today released its research paper How to Build a Better Training Program and Why: Data and Insights from the 2026 Global Food Safety Training Survey.

Registrar Corp's findings consistently reveal that the top food manufacturers and facilities are leading the way in achieving safer and more productive operations. This is achieved through the implementation of high-quality training programs that significantly outperform their peers in various areas, including food safety, compliance, productivity, employee engagement, and retention. The survey is a bi-annual study conducted in partnership with leading food safety and certification organizations.

The research paper shows that food facilities with "above average" training programs are:

12X more likely to maintain strong, consistent adherence to established protocols

5X more likely to prevent incidents before they occur

10X more likely to have motivated, engaged employees

109% more likely to see training to drive productivity gains

108% more likely to improve employee retention

"The research clearly shows that training quality is a differentiator," said Raj Shah, CEO of Registrar Corp. "Facilities that move beyond good-enough training consistently see safer operations, more engaged employees, and better business outcomes. This is precisely why we developed the SkillUp training platform, to help facilities realize these results."

The research provides a data-driven look at how training programs are designed, delivered, and managed, and what impact those programs have on outcomes that matter. This year's survey highlights a clear relationship between training quality and employee engagement. Facilities with above-average training programs are significantly more likely to report strong employee motivation, while engaged employees are more likely to follow procedures consistently on the floor. The survey also shows that companies are starting to leverage AI in their training programs.

To read the full research, How to Build a Better Training Program and Why: Data and Insights from the Global Food Safety Training, visit learn.registrarcorp.com/global-food-safety-training-survey.

Visit SkillUp Workforce Training Solution to learn more about Registrar Corp's complete workforce training solution for the food manufacturing industry.

About Registrar Corp

Registrar Corp's mission is to keep consumers safe and healthy by helping food, beverage, cosmetics, medical devices, and drug companies meet compliance requirements. We are the world's largest compliance company with over 35,000 clients in 180 countries. Headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, our dedicated team in 20 offices worldwide provide our clients with trust and confidence to enter and stay compliant in any global market. To learn more, visit RegistrarCorp.com.

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SOURCE Registrar Corp