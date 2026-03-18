Registration is now open for 2026 PHFA Housing Forum

Keynotes Elliott Eisenberg, Ph.D., and Joe Huff to lead conference that will include 20 educational sessions

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today announced that registration is open for its 2026 Housing Forum. The agency's premier annual event brings together housing professionals, housing advocates and policymakers from across the Commonwealth.

The Housing Forum provides an opportunity for people working in the housing field to attend focused educational sessions and interact with their peers. More than 500 people are expected to attend, including developers, lenders, housing managers, housing advocates and government officials.

"The value of attending the Housing Forum is two-fold: You will learn about the current state of the housing industry and get to interact and learn from housing industry peers," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "We have worked hard to secure two tremendous keynote speakers and gather industry leaders for our educational sessions."

The Forum will feature 20 educational sessions covering a wide range of timely topics, including affordable-housing development, housing-finance strategies, community revitalization, homeownership initiatives and policy updates.

The opening keynote speaker will be Elliott Eisenberg, Ph.D., chief economist for GraphsandLaughs, LLC. A returning Forum speaker due to his engaging and insightful analysis of economic trends, Eisenberg is widely known from his time as senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders. He also is known as the creator of the multifamily stock index, which tracks the total return of public firms principally involved in the ownership and management of apartments.

Thursday's keynote speaker will be bestselling author and entrepreneur Joe Huff. Huff has launched and scaled multiple eight-figure businesses and helped transform more than 50,000 lives by supporting access to clean water, hearing aids and education.

The 2026 PHFA Housing Forum offers other benefits for attendees, including:

An awards ceremony recognizing some of the state's affordable-housing innovators;

An evening networking event for reconnecting with colleagues and meeting new business associates;

A special "Meet and Greet" hour so attendees can get to know PHFA staff with whom they interact but may never have met face-to-face;

A vendor exhibit hall for learning about new housing-related products and services;

A bus/walking tour of a newly constructed affordable-housing developments for seniors

Early bird pricing for the Housing Forum is only $195 through April 3. After that date, registration increases to $215.

Detailed information about the 2026 Housing Forum and registration is available at https://housingforum.phfa.org/.

PHFA has been hosting its Housing Forum since 1997.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $20.1 billion of funding for more than 210,310 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of more than 113,200 rental units, distributed approximately $437 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 51,400 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Media Contact: Chris Anderson

[email protected] - 717-780-3915

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency