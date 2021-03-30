Registration is OPEN for ASES's 50th Annual National Solar Conference

SOLAR 2021 will be ASES's first ever hybrid conference, held in person in Boulder, CO and virtually on an intuitive and easy to use platform. The organization is offering a hybrid conference pass to those looking to attend in person, but these are in limited supply to allow for a safe and socially-distanced experience. Register by May 1 to receive the early bird discount on conference passes, events and tours—most options available as both hybrid and virtual options. ASES is also featuring a merit-based scholarship for low income applicants in order to strengthen our commitment to JEDI (justice, equity, diversity and inclusion) principles.

The 50th Annual National Conference will share research and information through panels, ~switch presentations (a fun, rapid-fire format), forums, posters, and more. The conference will feature a Colorado Spotlight session that will highlight the innovators of the Colorado renewable energy sector. There will also be two morning keynote sessions. The first one will focus on social and environmental justice, featuring Henry Redcloud of Redcloud Renewables, Monique Dyers, CEO of Ensight Energy, and Pilar Thomas, a professor specializing in Environmental and Native American Law. The other morning keynote will focus on technical content with speakers such as Peter Green, NREL Deputy Director, Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy, and other prominent speakers from across the country that have experience in various sectors of renewable energy.

There will be two full days of content and technical sessions on August 4 and 5, featuring sessions such as Grid Integration and Maintenance, Low and Middle Income Community Strategies, Financing Clean Energy, and many others. Additionally, August 6 will feature a closing keynote session with the Executive Director, Carly Rixham, and Chair of the conference, Dale Miller, as well as tours of Jack's Solar Garden and NREL, NABCEP certified solar installer workshops, a residential battery sizing forum, and much more. The most recent version of the conference schedule can be found at ases.org/conference.

Don't miss out on this momentous 50th anniversary celebration event! Register online and join ASES this August at SOLAR 2021.

