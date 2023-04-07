Registration is Open for Northern IL Food Bank's 10th Annual Fight Hunger 5K/10K Run/Walk

Proceeds benefit 900+ food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs across 13 counties

GENEVA, Ill., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Illinois Food Bank's 10th Annual Fight Hunger 5K/10K race, presented by Glanbia Performance Nutrition, returns on April 22 at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, IL. Over 1,200 participants, volunteers, sponsors and spectators will come together for a good cause - to help solve hunger in Northern Illinois.

Runners and walkers of all levels will have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful course through Cantigny Park leading to the post-race festival where they are greeted by cheering spectators, music, sponsors, food trucks and a complimentary beer or non-alcoholic beverage.

The Food Bank aims to raise over $300,000 from the family-friendly event and thanks to generous sponsors, including presenting sponsor Glanbia Performance Nutrition, returning for the second year, they are well on their way.

Thanks to an anonymous generous donor, Fight Hunger 5K/10K donations will be matched up to $50K. Every $1 raised can help provide $16 worth of groceries with the match. The on-site course is stroller-friendly and participants are welcome to enjoy the event at any pace they choose.

"We are experiencing historically high numbers of neighbors coming to us," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO, Northern Illinois Food Bank. "We are incredibly grateful for all of our runners, walkers, volunteers, and sponsors helping us fight hunger. It is just another example of our community coming together to help each other."

Runners and walkers can participate onsite at Cantigny Park or from anywhere as a virtual participant.

The cost of registration is $45.00. To Sign-up: https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/IL/Wheaton/FightHunger5K10K.

For the past 40 years, Northern Illinois Food Bank has been dedicated to solving hunger and empowering neighbors. Our vision at Northern Illinois Food Bank is for everyone in Northern Illinois to have the food they need to thrive. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and proud member of Feeding America, we serve our neighbors in 13 counties with dignity, equity and convenience, providing 250,000 meals a day. Find out how you can get help, volunteer, or donate at SolveHungerToday.org

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia, a global nutrition company. GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals through their leading health and wellness brands. Visit glanbiaperformancenutrition.com or glanbia.com to learn more.

SOURCE Northern Illinois Food Bank