Registration is Open to Attend the Video Advertising Bureau's 'Diversity Leadership Summit' - June 21-25, 2021

The summit provides a stage for new voices and candid conversations, featuring media industry leaders, executives and professionals whose experiences can inspire real shifts in mindset and offer practical guidance. With a commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging, the VAB's aim is to provide actionable, meaningful ways to ignite change within the industry and community.

Speakers and panelists include:

Olympic Champion Speed Skater Apolo Ohno , featured in a one-on-one fireside chat with Award-Winning NBCU/MSNBC News Anchor Richard Lui

, Shelly McNamara , Chief Equality & Inclusion Officer and EVP, HR, Procter & Gamble

Chief Equality & Inclusion Officer and EVP, HR, Procter & Gamble Chelsea Sanders , VP Brand, Refinery29's Unbothered, Refinery29

, VP Brand, Refinery29's Unbothered, Refinery29 Nicole Hughey , Chief Diversity Officer, Sirius-XM + Pandora

, Chief Diversity Officer, Sirius-XM + Pandora Jeff Marshall , SVP, Head of Diversity, Equity & Belonging, Universal McCann

, SVP, Head of Diversity, Equity & Belonging, Universal McCann Representatives from L'Oreal, BCW Global, A+E Networks, Verizon, Univision, Publicis Groupe, Innovid, The Clorox Company, CarMax, iSpot, Walton Isaacson , Adsmovil, Effectv, RISE, RAPP (an Omnicom Agency), Tubi, 3AF and AAAZA

Audience members must register for each day separately. Daily sessions include:

MONDAY: Advancing Equity and Inclusion through Equity and Belonging ( register )

TUESDAY: Inspiring Others, a Journey to Inclusive Leadership ( register )

WEDNESDAY: The Value of Being Seen and What Inclusivity Really Means ( register )

THURSDAY: Lessons From Organizations Who Are Making a Difference ( register )

FRIDAY: Getting Inspired, Success Stories and Real-World Insights ( register )

To request an interview with a speaker, panelist or VAB representative, email [email protected] .

Complete information on the event—which is being hosted in partnership with the Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) and presented by Univision —can be viewed here .

