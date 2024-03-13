Registration Now Open for GSA's Responsible Seafood Summit in St. Andrews

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. , March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the Responsible Seafood Summit in St. Andrews, the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has announced. The conference will be held at the Fairmont St. Andrews on Scotland's east coast from October 21 to 24, 2024, and is co-hosted by Seafood Scotland, the trade and marketing body for Scotland's seafood sector.

St. Andrews, Scotland The Responsible Seafood Summit will be hosted at the Fairmont in St. Andrews, Scotland.

For 22 years, The Responsible Seafood Summit, formerly the GOAL conference, has provided a pre-competitive platform for knowledge sharing and idea exchange among the world's seafood thought leaders. It's the largest international seafood business conference of its kind, featuring networking opportunities, field trips and a forward-thinking program.

This year there will also be an opening reception, cocktail hour to celebrate Innovation Award finalists, and a reception and dinner at the Old Course Hotel in St. Andrews. GSA is also excited to host a golf tournament on Day 3.

"This is the first time the Summit will be held in Scotland or the United Kingdom," said Devan Meserve, GSA's VP of Marketing and Communications. "We are thrilled to have Seafood Scotland as our co-host for the 2024 event and we are working closely with their team to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees making the trip to St. Andrews. We anticipate great interest, and because of this we've decided to open registration earlier than usual."

"Scotland is one of the world's most trusted seafood producing countries, providing a range of up to 60 species of seafood and exporting to over 120 countries worldwide," said Donna Fordyce, CEO of Seafood Scotland. "This is due to our investment in quality, innovation and sustainability across the sector resulting in premium quality seafood we're extremely proud of. We look forward to welcoming the international seafood industry to St. Andrews in October where we will make sure our guests have an opportunity to experience this for themselves."

Learn more and register for the event here . Space is limited. Early bird registration ends on June 30. GSA has room blocks booked at the Fairmont and at the Rusacks St. Andrews in downtown St. Andrews. A limited amount of rooms are available at the Old Course Hotel. The links to book hotel rooms will be available soon, and will be emailed directly to registrants once available. See you in St. Andrews!

