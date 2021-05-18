Registration Now Open for meQuilibrium's Resilience 2021 Conference June 8-10

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, individuals and organizations have confronted major challenges that have required resilience – from the COVID health crisis and declining wellbeing to social justice issues and remote work challenges. Resilience, a science that can help organizations and their people tackle some of today's biggest business challenges, will be the focus of meQuilibrium's second annual conference, held virtually June 8-10. HR professionals, business leaders and organizational resilience specialists are invited to attend presentations by leading experts such as Patrick Kennedy, Andrew Shatte', PhD, Jennifer Moss, Michele Borba, Ed.D., Adam Perlman, M.D., Jan Bruce and more. The conference is free and pre-registration is required here .

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy will discuss "Making Mental Health Essential Health" at meQuilibrium's Resilience 2021 Conference. meQuilibrium CEO Jan Bruce's keynote, "Making the Case for Organizational Resilience" will provide key conditions and trends to address and essential forces behind delivering a comprehensive and effective approach to workforce organizational resilience.

"Resilience has been an imperative for the past year," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "We have all felt what it means to have our resilience tested. Now is the time to rigorously apply the science of resilience to the ongoing challenges of an uncertain world, an exhausted workforce, and the next set of opportunities. We invite HR and business professionals to learn about resilience and how it helps organizations adapt for the now and prepare for change."

Jan Bruce will present a vision and direction keynote entitled Making the Case for Organizational Resilience on June 8 at 12:00 p.m. ET, in which she outlines that responding to evolving market demands successfully doesn't happen without a workforce of resilient people. In this keynote, learn about the key conditions and trends to address and essential forces behind delivering a comprehensive and effective approach to workforce organizational resilience.

Other featured sessions include:

Making Mental Health Essential Health, Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy , founder of The Kennedy Forum, author of the New York Times bestseller "A Common Struggle: A Personal Journey Through the Past and Future of Mental Illness and Addiction." (6/9 at 10am ET )

Former U.S. Rep. , founder of The Kennedy Forum, author of the bestseller "A Common Struggle: A Personal Journey Through the Past and Future of Mental Illness and Addiction." (6/9 at ) The Next Wave of the Burnout Epidemic with Jennifer Moss , Journalist and author of the forthcoming book, "The Burnout Epidemic." (6/9 at 12pm ET )

with , Journalist and author of the forthcoming book, "The Burnout Epidemic." (6/9 at ) How Resilience Solves Big Problems with Andrew Shatte ', PhD and Adam Perlman , M.D., meQuilibrium (6/8 at 10am ET )

with ', PhD and , M.D., meQuilibrium (6/8 at ) Marriott's Quest to Inspire Every Employee with David Rodriguez , PhD, Global CHRO, Marriott International (6/9 at 1pm ET )

with , PhD, Global CHRO, Marriott International (6/9 at ) Kids and Resilience Workshop: Supporting the Next Generation with bestselling author Dr. Michele Borba , Ed.D. and Andrew Shatte ', PhD (6/10 at 10am ET )

with bestselling author Dr. , Ed.D. and ', PhD (6/10 at ) The Resilience Effect Workshop: Growth from Challenge with Alanna Finke , meQuilibrium and Adam Perlman , M.D., meQuilibrium (6/10 at 1pm ET )

with , meQuilibrium and , M.D., meQuilibrium (6/10 at ) HXM: Building People and Companies for a New World of Work, a fireside chat with Jill Popelka , President, SAP Success Factors and Jan Bruce , CEO, meQuilibrium (6/8 at 11am ET )

a fireside chat with , President, SAP Success Factors and , CEO, meQuilibrium (6/8 at ) The Resilience Imperative: Unlocking the Science with Wendy Lynch , Ph.D., Founder, Lynch Consulting (6/8 at 1pm ET )

with , Ph.D., Founder, Lynch Consulting (6/8 at ) From Striving to Thriving: Mobilizing Managers to Optimize Resilience a panel led by Casey M. Hauch , Managing Director, Talent & Communication and Change Management, Willis Towers Watson (6/9 at 1pm ET )

a panel led by , Managing Director, Talent & Communication and Change Management, (6/9 at ) Using Data to Create a Resilient Future with Cody Adams and Joshua Freund , US Roche Genentech (6/8 at 1:30pm ET )

During the conference, meQuilibrium will recognize leading employers with Resilience Awards for Best Launch (Enterprise), Best Launch (Mid-Market), Best Use of Data, Best Enterprise Strategy and Resilience Champion of the Year.

meQuilibrium will also be announcing RQX™, an organizational resilience diagnostic, which assesses an organization's workforce resilience readiness.

