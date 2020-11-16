Registration Open: December 7 ANSI Virtual Meeting on Standardization and the Commercial Space Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today the opening of registration for its December 7, 2020 informational meeting, Standardization and the Commercial Space Industry – Space Situational and Domain Awareness, Space Traffic Coordination and Management, and Orbital Debris Mitigation. The purpose of the virtual meeting is to raise awareness of relevant policy and standardization activity relating to these topics and the growing commercial space industry, and to facilitate dialogue on coordination and participation in standards-setting. The draft agenda is available, which includes links to background reading materials. The meeting is scheduled to run from 11 am – 5 pm EST with breaks. It is open to all, but attendee registration is required.

ANSI serves as administrator and coordinator of the U.S. private-sector system of voluntary standardization. In January of 2020, ANSI convened a half-day meeting on commercial space industry standardization and subsequently issued a survey inviting feedback on priority areas, areas needing coordination or not yet being worked on, and topics that could be discussed at an ANSI meeting, thus leading to this event.

The December 7 meeting will feature government, industry, non-governmental, academic, and other perspectives on policy instruments, industry standards, and best practices, as well as moderated, interactive discussion. The opening keynote address will be provided by Colonel Curtis L. Hernandez, Director, National Security Space Policy, National Space Council. Additional confirmed speakers and moderators include:

Dr. George C. Nield , President, Commercial Space Technologies, LLC

, President, Commercial Space Technologies, LLC Kevin O'Connell , Director, Office of Space Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce

, Director, Office of Space Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce Steph Earle , Acting Deputy Division Chief, Policy and Innovation Division, Office of Commercial Space Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration

, Acting Deputy Division Chief, Policy and Innovation Division, Office of Commercial Space Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration Dr. Jer Chyi "J.-C." Liou, Chief Scientist for Orbital Debris, National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Therese Jones , Senior Director of Policy, Satellite Industry Association

, Senior Director of Policy, Satellite Industry Association Charity Weeden , Vice President, Global Space Policy, Astroscale U.S. Inc.

, Vice President, Global Space Policy, Astroscale U.S. Inc. Dr. Brien Flewelling , Chief Space Situational Awareness Architect, ExoAnalytic Solutions

, Chief Space Situational Awareness Architect, ExoAnalytic Solutions Dr. Daniel Ceperley , CEO and Co-Founder, LeoLabs, Inc

, CEO and Co-Founder, LeoLabs, Inc Maj. Gen. Jim Armor , USAF (ret.), Founder/CEO, The Armor Group, LLC

, USAF (ret.), Founder/CEO, The Armor Group, LLC Dan Oltrogge , Director, Center for Space Standards and Innovation (CSSI) and Integrated Operations, COMSPOC Corporation

, Director, Center for Space Standards and Innovation (CSSI) and Integrated Operations, COMSPOC Corporation Marlon Sorge , Principal Engineer, Space Innovation Directorate, The Aerospace Corporation

, Principal Engineer, Space Innovation Directorate, The Aerospace Corporation Dr. Ruth E. Stilwell , Executive Director, Aerospace Policy Solutions LLC

, Executive Director, Aerospace Policy Solutions LLC Frederick A. Slane , Executive Director, Space Infrastructure Foundation

, Executive Director, Space Infrastructure Foundation Prof. Danielle R. Wood , Director, Space Enabled Research Group, MIT Media Lab

"ANSI looks forward to convening this meeting of public- and private-sector stakeholders to discuss significant standardization and policy issues that must be addressed to help enable the continued growth of the commercial space industry sector," said ANSI president and CEO S. Joe Bhatia.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is made up of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations. ANSI represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide.

The Institute is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

