Registration open for 13th Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) has announced that registration is now open for its Thirteenth Annual Meeting, taking place September 3–6, 2025, in Houston, Texas. This premier event brings together global leaders in hematologic oncology to explore the latest advancements in the field, with a special focus this year on artificial intelligence (AI) and its transformative impact on research and treatment.

The meeting will include keynote lectures, panel discussions, abstract presentations, and opportunities to network with thought leaders and colleagues from around the world.

The theme of this year's meeting, 2025: A Hematology Odyssey – Unleashing AI, Genomics, Targets, and Immune Engineering, was chosen by SOHO President Phillip Scheinberg, MD, PhD, chief of hematology at the Hospital A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo in Brazil.

"These emerging frontiers are reshaping hematologic oncology, revolutionizing how we understand, diagnose, and treat hematologic malignancies, unlocking new possibilities for care and cures like never before," Dr. Scheinberg said.

The meeting will feature three plenary talks by distinguished experts including:

Wednesday, September 3

Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP

Emory University Winship Cancer Institute

Thursday, September 4

Jennifer R. Brown, MD, PhD

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Friday, September 5

TBA*

Registrants are eligible for an early bird discount if registered before June 8. SOHO members enjoy a 40% discount on registration. Membership in SOHO is free, making it easy for professionals in the field to join and take advantage of this significant savings. For questions related to the SOHO Annual Meeting, please email [email protected].

SOHO 2025 offers a forum for industry sponsors to participate in the exchange of information and ideas surrounding cutting-edge developments in the field of hematologic malignancies. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and interested parties may visit soho.click/sponsors or may contact Belinda Melder at [email protected] with any questions.

News from SOHO 2025 will be posted in SOHO's premier newspaper, SOHO Insider in print and online. Follow SOHO on social media for all the latest updates.

About SOHO*

The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) was established as a nonprofit corporation in 2012 with aims to promote worldwide research, education, prevention, clinical studies and optimal patient care in all aspects of hematologic malignancies and related disorders. Since that time, nearly 10,000 members from 120 countries have joined the society. SOHO's mission is to expedite worldwide research and education through the exchange of scientific information.

About SOHO Insider*

SOHO Insider is the premier news source of SOHO. Launched in December 2024, SOHO Insider aims to be a resource for hematologic oncologist worldwide.

*Not affiliated with Blood Cancers Today or Mashup Media/AMC Media Group/Formedics.

