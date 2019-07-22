Registration Open for 2019 ANSI Unmanned Aircraft Systems Standardization Collaborative Meeting

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today the opening of registration for the 2019 meeting of its Unmanned Aircraft Systems Standardization Collaborative (UASSC), scheduled for September 12 in Washington, DC. The meeting is the official kickoff to support the development of a version 2 update of the Standardization Roadmap for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (December 2018).

Launched in September 2017, the UASSC's mission is to coordinate and accelerate the development of the standards and conformance programs needed to safely integrate UAS into the national airspace, with particular emphasis on civil, commercial, and public safety applications. The UASSC itself does not develop standards but, rather, helps to coordinate the efforts of standards developing organizations (SDOs) and those who participate in standards development. Goals for the roadmap version 2 include expanding the content to include topics such as spectrum, urban air mobility, and recreational operations, etc., bringing in subject matter experts not previously involved, identifying potentially overlooked gaps, tracking progress to address the roadmap recommendations, reviewing priorities, and otherwise incorporating feedback. The target date for publication of version 2 is the end of June 2020. working groups (WGs) will convene twice a month conference calls starting in October to update the document.

The UASSC meeting will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT on September 12 at the AAMC Learning Center, 655 K Street, NW, Room LC 200 (2nd Floor), Washington, DC, followed by a networking reception. Participation is open to UAS stakeholders that have operations in the United States. There is no fee to participate but advance registration by September 3rd is required. The draft agenda is posted on the UASSC website. Meeting attendees are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the roadmap, review the topics covered by each WG, and return the sign-up sheet.

Sponsorship opportunities are available with recognition benefits at the meeting, on the web, and in print collateral. All sponsorship revenue is directly applied to help offset ANSI's costs of operating the UASSC. ANSI extends its appreciation to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate, and others, for their generous contributions in support of the UASSC. The UASSC is co-chaired by Jay Merkle, the FAA's executive director of UAS integration, and Matt Zuccaro, president and CEO of the Helicopter Association International.

"We are pleased to hear that the UASSC roadmap has been well received by the FAA, industry, SDOs, and others. The planned revision of the roadmap offers an opportunity for UAS stakeholder engagement to help develop and refine recommendations on standardization's role in helping to safely integrate UAS into the national airspace," said ANSI president and CEO S. Joe Bhatia.

More information is available at www.ansi.org/uassc.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is made up of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations. ANSI represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide.

The Institute is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

