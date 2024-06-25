Registration Opens for Grace Hopper Celebration 2024

New enhancements introduced for 2024 to improve attendee experience;

Executive Experience announced for senior leaders

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org, the leading global nonprofit organization committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion for women and nonbinary technologists, is thrilled to announce that registration for the highly anticipated Grace Hopper Celebration 2024 (GHC 24) is now open. The Celebration will take place from Oct. 8-11, 2024, in Philadelphia, and virtually. This year's theme, "ME + WE," highlights the collective power and impact of the GHC community as they come together to drive change in tech.

"We are thrilled to bring GHC 24 to Philadelphia, a city synonymous with innovation, progress, and unity," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. "This year's theme, 'ME + WE,' underscores the importance of collaboration and collective power of women and nonbinary technologists. Philadelphia's rich history and dynamic culture make it the perfect place for us to gather, celebrate our collective achievements, and inspire the next wave of innovation in tech. Join us to forge connections, gain knowledge, and empower one another to create a more inclusive future for tech."

Grace Hopper Celebration aims to inspire and empower women and nonbinary technologists, by advocating for diversity, inclusivity, equality, and belonging in the technology sector. Founded in 1994 to honor the pioneering work of tech luminary Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper, GHC has since become a flagship event for AnitaB.org, attracting attendees from around the world who come to learn, network, and celebrate achievements.

With the intention of maintaining a Celebration focused on supporting its intended audience, GHC 24 will introduce several new features designed to enhance the attendee experience and ensure event safety and security, including a sophisticated ID verification process, a reimagined Expo Hall access structure, and a dedicated executive experience for senior leaders.

ID Verification

To ensure a seamless and secure experience, GHC 24 is introducing an ID verification process that includes a secure biometric check. All attendees will be required to verify their identity with a valid ID and a selfie, which not only strengthens event security but also streamlines check-in, allowing participants to focus on connecting and learning with confidence.

EXPO Access Groups

The Expo Hall experience has also been reimagined to maximize networking opportunities and ease of access for attendees. GHC 24 is introducing Expo Access Groups, where attendees will be randomly assigned to one of two allocated time block groups following registration confirmation. This new structure ensures that everyone enjoys opportunities to explore, network, and learn in a more intimate and engaging setting. Attendees can look forward to deeper, more meaningful interactions and engagement with Sponsors, making the most of their time and gaining valuable insights and connections.

Executive Experience

In addition to enhancing the attendee experience, GHC 24 will also introduce a pre-event specifically catered to senior tech leaders and executives. Prior to the official start of GHC 24, The Executive Leadership Forum will take place, tailored specifically for senior executives and leaders. This invitation-only event will offer a curated agenda that includes presentations from industry visionaries, intimate roundtable discussions, and hands-on workshops.

Furthermore, all attendees can expect impactful sessions, unique networking opportunities, and the popular PitcHER™ competition, designed to inspire attendees at all career levels. Whether attending in-person or virtually, attendees are able to engage with industry leaders, explore pioneering tech, and join a vibrant community.

Wilkerson emphasized, "These new features demonstrate our unwavering commitment to creating a safer and more secure environment for our community, as well as new opportunities for technologists of all levels. By introducing these enhancements, GHC 24 will be a transformative experience of collective power. This new approach not only fosters innovation but also ensures that every woman and nonbinary individual in attendance feels secure, valued, and empowered."

Prospective attendees are encouraged to register now to secure a spot at GHC 24, as spaces are expected to fill quickly. Click here to complete the registration process and be part of the world's largest Celebration of women and nonbinary technologists.

For more information about GHC 24, please visit ghc.anitab.org. For media inquiries or to request a press pass, contact [email protected].

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, a global nonprofit organization, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women and nonbinary individuals in technical fields, as well as organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative.

Our social enterprise supports women in technical fields, the organizations that employ them, and the academic institutions that train future generations. A full roster of programs helps women grow, learn, and develop their highest potential.

PRESS CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE AnitaB.org