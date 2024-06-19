Registration Opens for JADPRO Live 2024: The Gateway to Excellence in Oncology Practice

The 12th meeting of JADPRO Live, an annual educational conference for oncology advanced practitioners, kicks off November 14 at the Gaylord Texan in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

TAMPA, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JADPRO Live, the leading educational conference for oncology advanced practitioners (APs), will take place from November 14 through 17 at the Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. Welcoming more than 1,600 attendees, including oncology nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and advanced degree nurses, JADPRO Live, organized by Conexiant (formerly BroadcastMed), is the highlight of the year for education, networking opportunities, and elevation of the advanced practice role.

The 12th meeting of JADPRO Live, the premier CE-accredited event for oncology advanced practitioners, November 14 at the Gaylord Texan in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Over 30 CE-accredited sessions offering more than 25 CE credits/hours feature leaders in oncology and hematology exploring the latest advancements in cancer care, multidisciplinary approaches to patient care, and AP-led initiatives to enhance patients' quality of life. Beyond the educational sessions, JADPRO Live encourages the exchange of ideas with numerous networking events and opportunities. Educational sessions on the Main Stage will be livestreamed, and all will be available shortly after the conference concludes and available for viewing until the end of the year.

"I'm excited to welcome our continually growing community of oncology APs at this year's JADPRO Live," said Steven Wei, EdD, MPH, MS, PA-C, DFAAPA, this year's Conference Chair and APP manager at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. "Our collective commitment to advancing the highest standards of patient care is evident by the outstanding work our attendees present, sessions they lead, and collaborative partnerships that are formed."

The theme of this year's meeting is "Gateway to Excellence," which underscores the ever-higher standards of patient care and innovation in oncology that shape the field.

New this year, a surgical oncology track will cover optimizing surgical outcomes, imaging, and multimodal management. Also, attendees can choose from eight pre-conference workshops on Thursday, November 14, for hands-on learning. The exhibit hall will house valuable industry resources and a poster hall showcasing clinical, industry encore, and patient perspective posters.

The APSHO Clinical submission deadline is August 1, 2024. The Industry Encore and Patient Advocacy submission deadline is September 4, 2024. Visit https://jadprolive.com/abstracts/ for more information.

For exhibit and sponsorship information, visit https://jadprolive.com/exhibits-and-sponsorships-overview/.

JADPRO Live draws inspiration from the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO), a peer-reviewed publication by Conexiant. The company specializes in creating educational resources tailored for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other advanced practitioners in the fields of oncology and hematology.

JADPRO Live is held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO), a society of more than 5,800 specialized advanced practitioner clinicians who are on the front lines of caring for patients with cancer.

Registration for JADPRO Live is now open, and attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early to take advantage of early bird discounts. For more information and to register, please visit JADPROLive.com.

About JADPRO Live

JADPRO Live is the premier conference for advanced practitioners in oncology, featuring education targeted toward higher-level thinking and practical application in the patient setting. This year's meeting will take place from November 14 through 17 in Grapevine, Texas.

About APSHO

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and advanced degree nurses. The mission of APSHO is to improve the quality of care for patients with cancer by supporting critical issues in educational, clinical, and professional development for advanced practitioners in hematology and oncology.

About Conexiant

Conexiant is a premier global healthcare destination, renowned for its trusted clinical content, extensive audience engagement, and comprehensive educational library. The integrated platform, encompassing digital solutions, events, learning, and publications, fosters enhanced dialogue, connectivity, and outcomes for over 2.6 million healthcare practitioners and those looking to engage with them. Conexiant builds a community of the largest and most sought-after healthcare audiences, leveraging an industry-leading portfolio of brands and solutions. By driving effective marketing, education, and engagement strategies, clients are empowered to reach their target audience and maximize their return on investment. For more information, visit https://conexiant.com/.

SOURCE Conexiant