Registration Opens for the 2026 Texas Floral Expo

TSFA brings the best in floral education to San Marcos on June 19-21.

LEANDER, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas State Florists' Association (TSFA) invites floral industry professionals, students and teachers to attend the Texas Floral Expo at the Embassy Suites San Marcos Hotel and Conference Center on June 19-21, 2026. With more than a dozen educational sessions and four meals included in Everything Expo registration, this event offers an unparalleled learning and networking experience for floral designers, retailers, wholesalers and growers at all career stages.

New this year, six concurrent spotlight presentations and eight optional hands-on workshops are organized into four categories to help attendees easily select the sessions that best meet their educational needs:

Fundamentals for the novice to TAKE ROOT.

Lessons for the designer who is determined to GROW.

A step up for seasoned designers to BLOSSOM.

Master classes with advanced learning to help even the most experienced designers BLOOM.

"TSFA is dedicated to providing the best in floral education, while creating lasting connections that strengthen our industry," said TSFA President Marisa Guerrero AIFD, CFD, TMF. "With the generous support of the Texas Floral Education Underwriters, we are pleased to offer registration to members for only $399 — which is $50 less than last year — when they register before June 5."

A full list of sessions, conference housing information and workshop fees is available on the TSFA website at tsfa.org/expo.

Established in 1914, the Texas State Florists' Association (TSFA) is the premier organization representing floral industry professionals throughout the state and beyond. Through conferences, meetings, the Texas School of Floral Design, publications, and certification programs for high school students, teachers and designers, TSFA achieves its mission of cultivating member success and a strong floral community. Membership benefits include access to exclusive resources, publications and educational materials, as well as significant discounts on registrations for conferences and other events. With a commitment to floral professionals that spans more than a century, TSFA eagerly seeks innovative ways to advance the floral industry. Learn more at tsfa.org.

Media Contact: Michelle Karns, CAE, Executive Director, [email protected]

SOURCE Texas State Florists’ Association