RegO Products Adds New Model to Internal Valve Product Line for LPG and Anhydrous Ammonia Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegO® Products, part of OPW Clean Energy Solutions and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of its new SSA3218F Series 3" Single Flange Interval Valve. This stainless-steel model is designed for use in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and anhydrous ammonia (NH 3 ) loading and unloading activities for bobtails, transport trucks, nurse tanks, and liquid-storage plants and terminals.

The SSA3218F valve can be actuated manually, via remote cable or through various actuators, which are sold separately. The unit's cam-type roller openings provide decades of dependable, low-maintenance service life.

User-friendly features and benefits of the SSA3218F valve include:

A design that eliminates a liquid-trap area between the valve outlet and downstream shutoff valve, which removes the need to install a hydrostatic relief valve;

A stainless-steel body, stem, seat and springs that increase service life;

A nitrile seat disc and PTFE stem seals;

Easily serviced packing that does not require removal of the piping to repack the stem;

A high-flow design that helps prevent pump cavitation and efficiency loss; and

A built-in excess-flow valve and shear studs that meet or exceed industry safety standards.

About RegO Products:

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Elon, NC, USA, RegO Products is a premier manufacturer and worldwide supplier of gas-control products for use in the industrial gas and liquefied cryogenics industries, and in 2021 became a founding member of OPW Clean Energy Solutions. RegO specializes in the development of cryogenic valves, regulators, storage and containment systems, and recently completed development of a nozzle for use in the transfer of LNG. For more information on RegO Products, please visit regoproducts.com.

About OPW Clean Energy Solutions:

OPW Clean Energy Solutions was formed in December 2021 when OPW acquired both ACME Cryogenics and RegO Products. ACME is a leading provider of mission-critical cryogenics products and services that facilitate the production, storage and distribution of cryogenics liquids and gases. RegO is a leading provider of highly engineered flow control solutions for cryogenic and liquified gas end markets. Together, they are taking OPW beyond conventional fueling solutions and helping define what's next for alternative energy markets. For more information on OPW Clean Energy Solutions, please visit www.opwces.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

