Regor Therapeutics Announces Completion of $90 Million Series B Financing

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regor Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery of innovative medicines to treat cancer, immune disorders and metabolic diseases, announces the successful completion of $90 million Series B financing.

Founded in July of 2018 by a group of veteran drug hunters with extensive research and executive leadership experiences at top multinational pharmaceutical companies, Regor aims to establish world-class innovation capabilities and is committed to delivering clinically differentiated, best- and first-in-class drugs to serve patients globally. By leveraging CARD, Computer Accelerated Rational Discovery, a proprietary enabling technology platform, the team has successfully advanced numerous discovery programs in a dramatically accelerated fashion, including from ideas to a clinical start in two years.

The Series B financing was led by Lilly Asia Ventures and included participation from Loyal Valley Capital, Lanting Capital, TF Capital and Vertex Ventures China. Regor Therapeutics was established with initial series A strategic investment from Qilu Pharmaceutical Group, a well-known Chinese pharmaceutical company.

"We are very pleased with the strong support from leading life science investment firms in this financing round. We are now in a strong position to advance pre-clinical and clinical studies of multiple programs," said Dr. Xiayang Qiu, Founder and CEO of Regor. "We are looking forward to long-term collaborations with our investors, as we aim to improve the treatment outcomes for worldwide patients of chronic diseases, cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

"We are proud to support Regor Therapeutics' world-class team to expand its efforts across a larger number of programs and therapeutic areas to develop tomorrow's life-saving treatments," said Dr. Yi Shi, managing partner of Lilly Asia Ventures.

"With the next decade comes a historical moment for China's leap upwards. We are delighted to collaborate with veteran scientists, leading entrepreneurs and investment partners in biopharma industry. Together we are working hard for a better world by innovative and transformative medicines which make meaningful impacts to patients globally," said Mr. Andy Lin, founding partner of Loyal Valley Capital.

About Regor Therapeutics Group

Regor Therapeutics is a clinical stage company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative and clinically differentiated medicines by leveraging the proprietary CARD (Computer Accelerated Rational Discovery) Platform, seamlessly integrating structural biology, computational chemistry, therapeutic biology, medicinal chemistry, and clinical development. Regor has assembled a world-class scientific team and demonstrated high efficiency in producing best- and first-in-class molecules.

About Lilly Asia Ventures

Lilly Asia Ventures (LAV) is a leading biomedical venture capital firm founded in 2008, with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Palo Alto. Our vision is to become the trusted partner for exceptional entrepreneurs seeking smart capital and to build great companies developing breakthrough products that treat diseases and improve human health.

About Loyal Valley Capital

Loyal Valley Capital ("LVC"), founded in 2015, is a thematic, research-oriented private equity firm that has been a "partner of choice" for China's most promising companies. LVC has left a mark in leading players such as Tik Tok, Didi, Bilibili, Junshi, InnoCare, Akeso, Pop Mart, SUPCON. In 2020, LVC was honorably awarded the "Top 10 Most Influential Private Equity Firms in China", "Top 20 Healthcare Investor in China", "Top 10 Innovative Drug Investor in China", and "Top 20 Consumer Investor in China".

About Lanting Capital

LanTing Capital (LTC) is a cross-border, pharmaceutical-focused strategic private equity firm. Founded by pharmaceutical veterans and asset management experts, LTC leverages our unparalleled industry knowledge and network plus deep financial market know-how across the USA, China and Europe to unlock unique cross-border growth opportunities for our portfolio companies and investors. LanTing is currently operating in Princeton (USA), Milan (Italy), Saanen (Switzerland), and Hangzhou (China).

About TF Capital

TF Capital focuses on investment in the life sciences industry, primarily investing in early-stage companies with high potential. Through strategic investments in various key areas and right partnerships, TF Capital hopes to capture opportunities in the rapidly expanding Chinese life sciences market. Our investment team has vast experience and resources in industry to assist our portfolio companies.

About Vertex Ventures China

Vertex Ventures is a global network of venture capital funds, who is a member of Tamasek Holdings. The operator-investors manage portfolios in China, the U.S., Israel, India and Southeast Asia. Vertex Ventures China, founded in 2008, has offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. It is currently managing both Dollar and RMB funds, with assets under management of over ¥10 billion. Vertex Ventures China invests in high-growth innovative start-ups across mainland China, covering the fields of deep tech, new digital economy and healthcare. Some of its notable investments include 91 Wireless, Chipscreen, mobike, Horizon Robotics, Harbour Biomed, Changba, Edge Medical, Inmagene, Infinovo, etc.

www.regor.com

SOURCE Regor Therapeutics Group

Related Links

http://www.regor.com

