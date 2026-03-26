Regulators approve Duke Energy's proposal for new natural gas generation to support South Carolina's growing energy needs

The facility in Anderson County builds on decades of partnership and investment in the region; creates thousands of construction jobs and millions of dollars in annual property tax revenue





The state-of-the-art combined cycle plant is first to be approved after enactment of Energy Security Act and will be company's first new generation in the Palmetto State in a decade





Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2027 and the facility would serve customers by early 2031

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) has approved plans by Duke Energy to construct new natural gas generation in Anderson County, a project that will help support the energy needs of a growing region while significantly contributing to the community's economic success in the years ahead.

The approval comes after a thorough and very public process that included a public hearing in Anderson before the PSCSC. In addition, Duke Energy invited members of the community to participate in two open house events where company experts shared details of the project, answered questions and collected feedback.

Why it matters: South Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the nation. As populations grow and businesses relocate to or expand in the state, new and diverse sources of energy are needed to power that growth. That's why state leaders enacted the Energy Security Act in 2025, to provide a comprehensive path forward for energy policy that will guide South Carolina's continued success for many years to come. Committing to building this modern energy facility in Anderson County is a critical piece of that strong energy future for the region.

By the numbers:

According to a survey by Ernst & Young, the project is expected to support more than 2,200 jobs annually during the multi-year construction period, with 746 construction jobs located in Anderson County. Once operational, the facility is projected to have an annual $84 million impact statewide, supporting 125 jobs and $10 million in annual labor income.





The project will be one of the most efficient natural gas plants on Duke Energy's system and will include state-of-the-art environmental control technologies to minimize plant emissions. The facility will use 90% less water than traditional wet cooling technology, will not have a vapor plume, will eliminate the need to treat water chemically, and will have a longer life span than prior natural gas technology.





Central Electric Power Cooperative and North Carolina Electric Membership Corporation will own 95 megawatts (MW) and 100 MW, respectively, of the combined cycle's approximate 1,365 MW nominal capacity.





Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2027 and the facility would serve customers by early 2031.

More info: Additional details about the project can be found here.

What they're saying

Gov. Henry McMaster: "As South Carolina continues to attract new businesses and new residents at a record pace, the need for dependable energy has never been more urgent. Duke Energy has long been a strong partner in our state, and this project reflects the kind of forward-thinking planning that will ensure we meet those needs with reliable, efficient power for years to come."





"As South Carolina continues to attract new businesses and new residents at a record pace, the need for dependable energy has never been more urgent. Duke Energy has long been a strong partner in our state, and this project reflects the kind of forward-thinking planning that will ensure we meet those needs with reliable, efficient power for years to come." Speaker of the House Murrell Smith: "Today's approval of Duke Energy's new facility in Anderson County shows South Carolina is growing the right way. As one of the fastest-growing states, we need reliable, affordable American energy to support jobs, attract business, and help families thrive. This project will create thousands of construction jobs, generate millions in local tax revenue, and reflects the impact of the Energy Security Act in securing our future."





"Today's approval of Duke Energy's new facility in Anderson County shows South Carolina is growing the right way. As one of the fastest-growing states, we need reliable, affordable American energy to support jobs, attract business, and help families thrive. This project will create thousands of construction jobs, generate millions in local tax revenue, and reflects the impact of the Energy Security Act in securing our future." Senate President Thomas Alexander: "Being competitive means South Carolina must have reliable, affordable energy ready when we need it. The Public Service Commission's approval of Duke Energy's combined-cycle gas plant is a major step forward, ensuring our state has the capacity to meet our needs, attract jobs, and stay competitive."





"Being competitive means South Carolina must have reliable, affordable energy ready when we need it. The Public Service Commission's approval of Duke Energy's combined-cycle gas plant is a major step forward, ensuring our state has the capacity to meet our needs, attract jobs, and stay competitive." Sen. Mike Gambrell and Rep. Craig Gagnon: "Duke Energy has been a valued partner in Anderson County for many years. This new facility will help meet our community's growing energy needs for decades, and this significant investment will deliver lasting benefits for our schools, our local economy, and our quality of life. We're proud of what this means for Anderson County and look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with the men and women of Duke Energy."





"Duke Energy has been a valued partner in Anderson County for many years. This new facility will help meet our community's growing energy needs for decades, and this significant investment will deliver lasting benefits for our schools, our local economy, and our quality of life. We're proud of what this means for Anderson County and look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with the men and women of Duke Energy." Duke Energy South Carolina President Tim Pearson: "We appreciate the commission's recognition that the Anderson County combined cycle natural gas power plant is the right resource at the right time at the right site. Adding proven new natural gas technology to the electric grid acknowledges and responds to the efforts of state leaders to address tremendous electricity generation needs as part of a reliable and diverse energy mix that includes new and existing nuclear technology, renewables, battery storage, additional natural gas and energy efficiency programs."

Duke Energy Carolinas

Duke Energy Carolinas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 20,800 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 24,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Ryan Mosier

24-hour media line: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy