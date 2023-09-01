Regulatory Backing and Research Innovations Fuel Growth of Global Plant-Based Excipients Market in Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant Based Excipients Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Carbohydrates, Proteins, Polymers, Minerals, Glycoside & Waxes, Esters, Others), By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant-based excipients market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for natural and sustainable products across various industries, including pharmaceuticals.

Plant-based excipients offer a more eco-friendly and sustainable alternative to traditional excipients derived from non-renewable sources like petroleum. This shift is driven by consumer and government focus on sustainability, leading to new opportunities for the global plant-based excipients market.

Key Drivers:

  • Growing Demand for Sustainable Products: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of products and are seeking sustainable alternatives. This trend is expected to drive the demand for plant-based excipients.
  • Safer and More Natural Ingredients: Plant-based excipients derived from sources such as algae, starches, cellulose, gums, and proteins are considered safer and less likely to cause adverse reactions in patients compared to synthetic excipients.
  • Regulatory Support: Favorable regulations and policies, such as FDA's GRAS list and European Pharmacopoeia standards, encourage the use of plant-based excipients in pharmaceuticals.
  • Research and Development: Increased research in plant-based excipients has led to innovations in their properties and applications, further promoting their adoption.

Trends and Opportunities:

  • Combining Natural Ingredients: There is a trend towards combining plant-based excipients with other natural ingredients, enhancing the quality and sustainability of pharmaceutical products.
  • Supportive Regulations: Regulations like FDA's GRAS list and European Pharmacopoeia standards support the use of plant-based excipients in pharmaceutical formulations.
  • Increasing Research: Ongoing research focuses on developing plant-based excipients like alginate and cellulose to enhance drug solubility, stability, and bioavailability.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Roquette Freres SA
  • EVONIK Industries, Inc.
  • DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG
  • Lonza Group
  • BASF SE
  • Novartis International AG
  • FMC Corporation
  • JRS Pharma LP

Report Scope:

The report covers various segments of the global plant-based excipients market, including types (carbohydrates, proteins, polymers, minerals, glycoside & waxes, esters, others), applications (binders & diluents, glidants, lubricants & disintegrants, film-forming & coating agents, plasticizers, suspending agents, others), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa).

In conclusion, the global plant-based excipients market is driven by the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, leading to increased use of plant-based excipients in pharmaceuticals. Supportive regulations, research activities, and the trend of combining natural ingredients are further propelling the growth of this market.

