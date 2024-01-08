Regulatory Consultant Iron Road Partners Bolsters Team; Hires Compliance Executive Noah Levine, Promotes Paul McGowan to Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Road Partners, a regulatory consulting firm serving the investment management industry, today announced the appointment of Noah Levine as director, effective Jan. 2, and the promotion of Paul McGowan to partner, overseeing the firm's regulatory compliance services.

Before joining New York-based Iron Road Partners, Levine was a managing director and senior compliance counsel for global alternative investment manager Angelo, Gordon & Co., where he was responsible for its real estate private equity, net lease, and direct lending business lines. Earlier, he was a compliance officer at Two Sigma Investments L.P. and Dune Real Estate Partners L.P. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Brooklyn Law School and a bachelor's degree in history from Adelphi University. Levine is a member of the New York State Bar Association.

McGowan, who joined Iron Road Partners as director shortly after the firm was formed in 2021, spent almost two decades at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), most recently in a senior examiner role in the private funds unit. He now leads Iron Road's regulatory compliance offering to investment managers, including regulatory testing, investment adviser annual reviews, core compliance and outsourced reviews of marketing and advertising.

"Iron Road experienced strong growth in 2023 amid increasing regulatory uncertainty for asset managers," said Founder and Managing Partner Igor Rozenblit. "We continue to bolster our team with regulatory and compliance experts and are pleased to recognize Paul's contributions to Iron Road and welcome Noah to the firm."

"It's gratifying to take on this new challenge to help our clients address the resourcing issues that are prevalent in every compliance program," McGowan said. "Our experience at the SEC allows us to offer a unique and differentiated service that's already proved to be impactful."

"The reputation and capabilities of the Iron Road team are unmatched in the regulatory consulting space, and I look forward to continuing to build on those by closely partnering with our clients to navigate evolving regulatory issues," Levine said.

Last year, Iron Road also hired Emilie Abate and Scott Hendry in senior positions. Abate joined the firm in August 2023 as director. Earlier, she spent eight years at the SEC, most recently as the branch chief of the event and emerging risks examination team within the division of examinations. Hendry joined Iron Road as director in July 2023. He has more than 30 years of experience as a lawyer and a compliance executive, including serving as chief compliance officer for Two Sigma's private equity and venture investment advisory units.

Iron Road Partners offers regulatory compliance and advisory services and partners with in-house compliance departments to address the growing strategic and operational challenges faced by asset managers in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

About Iron Road Partners

Iron Road Partners works with investment managers to protect and increase franchise value by mitigating risk, increasing transparency, and implementing simple and effective compliance programs. Iron Road leverages its industry experience, unique regulatory perspective, and rigorous consulting approach, allowing investment managers to focus on their core business. Established in 2021, the Iron Road Partners team consists of former senior regulators, chief compliance officers, LPs and investors, providing essential services to more than 100 leading investment managers managing trillions of dollars of assets. For more information visit www.ironroadpartners.com.

Contact:

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

Newton Park PR

+1 847-507-2229

+1 617-312-4281

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Iron Road Partners