Regulatory Consulting Firm Iron Road Partners Hires Jason Harper as First Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Road Partners, a leading regulatory consulting firm serving the investment management industry, today announced that Jason Harper, a technology industry veteran, has joined the firm as its first chief technology officer (CTO). Harper will be responsible for developing and implementing technology to help clients simplify their risk, regulatory and compliance functions.

"We're heading into a perfect storm of increasing compliance obligations paired with tighter compliance budgets," said Igor Rozenblit, founder and partner at Iron Road Partners. "Having a technology leader of Jason's caliber, coupled with Iron Road's compliance expertise, puts us in a unique position to help firms weather this storm."

Harper is an accomplished software leader with more than 20 years of experience at B2B and B2C firms. He has led teams in backend services, enterprise software, video streaming, video and voice communications, data and analytics, mobile apps, and embedded software. Most recently Harper was founding CTO of Fall Forward, a venture studio that builds technology startups. Previously, he was CTO for CoreDial and vice president and head of engineering for GameChanger Media, where he was responsible for all software development, technical operations and data analytics. He holds a master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan.

Harper said, "Technology is underused in meeting the investment management industry's compliance responsibilities, and we see major opportunities for future efficiency gains. I am excited to combine my background in software development with Iron Road's industry expertise to help our clients tackle ever-increasing compliance challenges."

Iron Road Partners works with investment managers to protect and increase franchise value by mitigating risk, increasing transparency, and implementing simple and effective compliance programs. Iron Road leverages its industry experience, unique regulatory perspective, and rigorous consulting approach, allowing investment managers to focus on their core business. Iron Road Partners team consists of former senior regulators, chief compliance officers, LPs and investors, providing essential services to more than 100 leading investment managers managing trillions of dollars of assets. For more information visit www.ironroadpartners.com.

