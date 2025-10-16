Regulatory Writing with Closed-Loop Gen-AI that Protects IP and Saves Time, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how closed-loop Gen-AI is transforming regulatory writing through secure, efficient automation. Attendees will understand the need for closed-loop AI in regulatory writing. The featured speaker will discuss the need for Gen-AI that is specifically "blended" for regulatory writing. Attendees will experience the automation possible through Gen-AI tools.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many regulatory writers are facing increased pressure to produce safety narratives, clinical study reports (CSRs) and other critical documents quickly, often relying on manual copy-paste methods that cause delays and elevate risks. Join this webinar to examine the limitations of traditional workflows and explore how secure, closed-loop generative AI (Gen-AI) can improve both speed and consistency in regulatory writing while safeguarding proprietary information.

The featured speaker will frankly discuss the risks associated with open Gen-AI systems, particularly around data exposure, and will highlight the benefits of closed-loop solutions designed specifically for regulatory writing teams. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of how blended AI systems enhance document generation accuracy, how automation can be applied to CSRs and narrative development and how these tools can significantly reduce manual effort and approval timelines.

Register for this webinar to learn how closed-loop Gen-AI is transforming regulatory writing through secure, efficient automation.

Join Mark Pittman, Chief Revenue Officer, ZYLIQ, for the live webinar on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 2pm EST (7pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Regulatory Writing with Closed-Loop Gen-AI that Protects IP and Saves Time.

