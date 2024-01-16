Reha Gill joins Alpha Omega to lead Data & Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, a leading IT solutions provider, proudly announces the appointment of Reha Gill as the head of the Data & Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence. With a rich background in data and machine learning spanning 15 years, Reha brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving innovation in the commercial and federal domain.

Reha Gill, VP of Data and AI

Prior to joining Alpha Omega, Reha served as the Director of Strategy for Card Data Engineering and Analysis at Capital One Financial. During her tenure, she spearheaded transformative projects that leveraged data to inform decision-making and enhance customer experiences. Her strategic analysis and data engineering expertise have consistently propelled her teams to the forefront of data-driven services.

"We are investing in our Data & Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence to cut through the AI noise and deliver pragmatic AI solutions that positively benefit mission and augment productivity for our federal customers. The journey to a successful and secure AI solution starts with effective data wrangling driven by mission priorities, rather than retrofitting the AI models to data. Reha brings that crucial experience to our solutions team to deliver impactful Data and AI insights" said Nitin Vartak, Chief Technology Officer.

Reha holds a Master's degree in Applied Information Systems from George Mason University and an undergraduate degree in Computer Science Engineering. Her expertise extends to architecting scalable data infrastructures, implementing advanced analytics, and fostering the adoption of AI technologies to keep her organization ahead of the curve.

In addition to her technical acumen, Reha is a dedicated advocate for data literacy, actively mentoring the next generation of data professionals and contributing to the field through speaking engagements and publications.

Alpha Omega is confident that Reha's leadership will drive the Data & Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence to new heights, delivering impactful solutions and advancing the company's commitment to innovation and excellence.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions for US national security and global leadership. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit www.alphaomega.com.

