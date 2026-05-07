REHLKO ENCOURAGES HOMEOWNERS TO PREPARE EARLY AND HIGHLIGHTS RISING DEMAND AHEAD OF HURRICANE SEASON

This Hurricane Preparedness Week, Rehlko stands with homeowners and communities, helping them prepare with confidence through KOHLER® standby generators

MILWAUKEE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Hurricane Preparedness Week, Rehlko, a global energy resilience company, underscores the importance of early preparation and reliable backup power as extreme weather and aging infrastructure strain the electric grid. That commitment is delivered to homeowners through the trusted KOHLER® home standby generator brand, helping families stay safe, comfortable, and connected when storms cause outages.

Across hurricane‑prone regions, prolonged power outages have become a growing concern as climate volatility and aging infrastructure place added strain on utilities. While many storm preparations can be handled quickly, securing dependable backup power requires early planning, often well before a storm is named.

"Energy resilience begins long before severe weather appears in the forecast," said Jeff Mayerl, President, Home Energy at Rehlko. "By planning ahead, homeowners gain more flexibility, avoid seasonal installation bottlenecks, and ensure they are truly prepared for extended outages."

Unlike portable ones, KOHLER home standby generators are permanently installed and automatically restore power within seconds of an outage. Installation involves planning, permitting, and professional installation, steps that become harder to schedule as hurricane season accelerates. Acting early allows homeowners to choose a solution that fits their needs, rather than reacting under pressure.

Reliable backup power supports far more than convenience. A properly sized standby generator can keep critical household systems operating, including heating and cooling, refrigeration, lighting, communications, medical equipment, sump pumps, and home security, continuity that can be especially important for vulnerable households.

Dealers who work directly with consumers see the real‑world impact of dependable standby power after major storms. "We know that we're providing the best product available when we install a KOHLER generator. We're pleased with how well they performed in the harsh conditions of Hurricane Beryl in 2024," said Matt Davenport, an authorized KOHLER dealer owner in Houston, Texas.

For those who have lived through repeated storms, the value of backup power goes beyond keeping the lights on. In Bradenton, Florida, where hurricanes Milton and Helene struck in 2024, authorized KOHLER dealer Stewart Moon has seen how resilience translates into reassurance. "At the end of the day, it's about peace of mind, knowing you're safe, comfortable, and prepared no matter what happens," he said.

For Rehlko, the residential generator market reflects a growing, durable opportunity as more frequent extreme weather, grid reliability challenges, and homeowners' increasing focus on long‑term protection drive sustained demand for high‑performance energy solutions.

During this Hurricane Preparedness Week, Rehlko encourages homeowners to view backup power as a core element of storm readiness. With trusted KOHLER standby generators, Rehlko continues to advance its mission of energy resilience, helping homes withstand disruptions and recover faster when the grid goes down. To learn more about hurricane preparedness and KOHLER standby generators, visit our website here.

About Rehlko

A global leader in energy resilience, Rehlko delivers innovative energy solutions that sustain and improve life through home energy, industrial energy systems, and powertrain technologies with control, resilience, and innovation. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of businesses — Power Systems, Clarke Energy, Home Energy, and Engines—and its more than a century of industry leadership, Rehlko provides power where and when the grid cannot. Rehlko goes beyond function and individual recovery to create better lives, communities, and a more durable and energy-resilient future. Learn more at rehlko.com.

SOURCE Rehlko