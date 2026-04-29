REHLKO SECURES ANOTHER 1.7 GIGAWATTS OF BACKUP POWER ORDERS SUPPORTING HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER GROWTH

Momentum reflects accelerating demand from hyperscale platforms as AI and cloud workloads scale

MILWAUKEE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehlko today announced that it has secured approximately 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of new backup power awards for hyperscale data center projects in North America over the past 60 days, reinforcing the company's expanding role in one of the fastest growing and most mission critical end markets.

The recent awards reflect growing demand for Rehlko's diesel‑powered modular backup generator solutions as hyperscale operators scale infrastructure to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data‑intensive applications. The projects support some of the world's largest digital platforms.

As hyperscale data center development accelerates, operators are prioritizing speed to power, resilience, and scalability. Power availability and reliability are increasingly pacing factors for digital infrastructure growth, particularly as power density rises and development timelines compress. Rehlko's modular solutions are designed to address these constraints, enabling rapid deployment of reliable power capacity while maintaining flexibility for future expansion and evolving energy strategies.

"These additional commitments, secured in a relatively short period of time, underscore both the scale of hyperscale investment underway, and the trust customers place in Rehlko to execute at that scale," said Brian Melka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rehlko. "Our customers are building large, complex platforms under tight timelines, and they are seeking proven solutions that can be deployed quickly, operate reliably, and support long term growth. Rehlko is well positioned to meet those needs."

The newly awarded 1.7 GW of backup power spans multiple hyperscale campuses and reflects repeatable system architectures and standardized delivery models. Rehlko's integrated capabilities across engineering, manufacturing, deployment, and lifecycle service and support enable consistent execution across large multi-site projects, a key requirement for hyperscale operators.

Rehlko has supported mission critical power environments for more than one hundred years, delivering standby and prime power systems engineered for continuous operation. As data center operators continue to increase power density and operational complexity, Rehlko's solutions are designed to support not only current requirements but also future expansion, technology shifts, and evolving regulatory and sustainability considerations.

"Infrastructure resilience is now a strategic enabler for the digital economy," Melka added. "Rehlko is executing as a long-term energy resilience partner, combining scale, execution discipline, and proven technology to support customers as they build the infrastructure that underpins global digital growth."

About Rehlko

A global leader in energy resilience, Rehlko delivers innovative energy solutions that sustain and improve life across home energy, industrial energy systems, and powertrain technologies with control, resilience, and innovation. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of businesses — Power Systems, Clarke Energy, Home Energy, and Engines—and its more than a century of industry leadership, Rehlko provides power where and when the grid cannot. Rehlko goes beyond function and individual recovery to create better lives, communities, and a more durable and energy-resilient future. Learn more at rehlko.com.

SOURCE Rehlko