REI announces Labor Day Sale with deals to close out summer and gear up for fall

News provided byREI Co-op
Aug 20, 2026, 09:03 ET
Sale runs August 28 - September 7 with savings of up to 25% on select seasonal gear and apparel
SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op is helping customers make the most of the final stretch of summer and get ready for the cooler days ahead with its Labor Day Sale, running August 28 through September 7. Whether customers are making the most of the waning summer sun or looking ahead to brisker fall adventures, REI's Labor Day Sale includes deals on trusted outdoor gear, apparel and accessories from REI Co-op and other trusted outdoor brands.
Selected offers:
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