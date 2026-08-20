REI announces Labor Day Sale with deals to close out summer and gear up for fall

25% off selected REI Co-op Brand clothing and gear

25% off all Darn Tough socks

20% off all Thule and Yakima racks, roof boxes and accessories

25% off selected Altra footwear

25% off all KEEN footwear

25% off selected Osprey packs and duffels

25% off all Sea to Summit products

Up to 50% off clearance deals

REI Outlet Flash Deals:

August 31 - September 1 save up to 60% off select REI Outlet items

September 3 – September 4 save up to 60% off select REI Outlet items

REI Co-op Members enjoy even more benefits during the Labor Day Sale:

Extra 20% off one REI Outlet item

Extra 25% off installation services of new bike parts or accessories with purchase of product

REI Co-op Members can find added value throughout the event with member-only offers on REI Outlet and bike shop services. Anyone can join the co-op as a lifetime member for a one-time fee of $30, giving access to a range of benefits, including an annual Co-op Member Reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, Re/Supply used gear, free shipping on eligible purchases, discounts on shop services and experiences, special access to curated products and more. New members who join the co-op through September 7 and make a qualifying purchase of $50 or more in the same order as their membership will receive a $30 bonus card to use on a future purchase. Terms apply. The Labor Day Sale is available in stores and online at REI.com. Customers can shop for deals on gear and apparel for hiking, camping, cycling, travel and more while supplies last.

About REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI Co-op