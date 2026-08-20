REI announces Labor Day Sale with deals to close out summer and gear up for fall

News provided by

REI Co-op

Aug 20, 2026, 09:03 ET

Sale runs August 28 - September 7 with savings of up to 25% on select seasonal gear and apparel

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op is helping customers make the most of the final stretch of summer and get ready for the cooler days ahead with its Labor Day Sale, running August 28 through September 7. Whether customers are making the most of the waning summer sun or looking ahead to brisker fall adventures, REI's Labor Day Sale includes deals on trusted outdoor gear, apparel and accessories from REI Co-op and other trusted outdoor brands.

Selected offers:

  • 25% off selected REI Co-op Brand clothing and gear
  • 25% off all Darn Tough socks
  • 20% off all Thule and Yakima racks, roof boxes and accessories
  • 25% off selected Altra footwear
  • 25% off all KEEN footwear
  • 25% off selected Osprey packs and duffels
  • 25% off all Sea to Summit products
  • Up to 50% off clearance deals

REI Outlet Flash Deals:

  • August 31 - September 1 save up to 60% off select REI Outlet items
  • September 3 – September 4 save up to 60% off select REI Outlet items

REI Co-op Members enjoy even more benefits during the Labor Day Sale:

  • Extra 20% off one REI Outlet item
  • Extra 25% off installation services of new bike parts or accessories with purchase of product

REI Co-op Members can find added value throughout the event with member-only offers on REI Outlet and bike shop services. Anyone can join the co-op as a lifetime member for a one-time fee of $30, giving access to a range of benefits, including an annual Co-op Member Reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, Re/Supply used gear, free shipping on eligible purchases, discounts on shop services and experiences, special access to curated products and more. New members who join the co-op through September 7 and make a qualifying purchase of $50 or more in the same order as their membership will receive a $30 bonus card to use on a future purchase. Terms apply. The Labor Day Sale is available in stores and online at REI.com. Customers can shop for deals on gear and apparel for hiking, camping, cycling, travel and more while supplies last.

About REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.comREI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI Co-op

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

REI Co-op's Fourth of July Deals return with up to 50% off clearance, sale & REI Outlet

REI Co-op's Fourth of July Deals return with up to 50% off clearance, sale & REI Outlet

REI Co-op's Fourth of July Deals event is back with timely savings to help members and customers gear up for summer travel and adventures. From...
REI's biggest sale of the year happening May 15-25 with deals on 6,000+ products

REI's biggest sale of the year happening May 15-25 with deals on 6,000+ products

REI Co-op's biggest sale of the year is back: the Anniversary Sale runs May 15-25. For 11 days, everyone can save 25% on REI Co-op brand clothing and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Textiles

Textiles

Fashion

Fashion

News Releases in Similar Topics