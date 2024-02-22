REI Co-op adventure travel adds 10 new trips to meet demand for most popular destinations and buys property near Grand Canyon to build signature camp

New hiking, paddling and cycling itineraries from California to Maine now actively booking

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading adventure travel operator REI Co-op added 10 trips as part of its expansion to meet demand of its most popular destinations and introduced new itineraries to California's wine country, Maine's 100-Mile Wilderness, the Pacific Northwest and more. At the same time, REI purchased 20 acres near the Grand Canyon to build its latest signature camp, which will open in spring 2025.

"For more than three decades, we've led trips to the some of the most remote and storied locales in the U.S. and Canada. Each REI adventure trip is an immersive experience that our guests will remember for a lifetime," said Mark Seidl, divisional vice president of REI Experiences. "Our expansion reflects the trust instilled in our brand to offer unmatched small group adventure travel from coast to coast."

New destinations

On REI's new Maine Hiking – Appalachian Trail 100-Mile Wilderness (Lodge Based), guests spend six days exploring the heart of northern Maine's famed 100-Mile Wilderness. Local guides lead the journey into the wild northern woods to explore some of best daily hikes the route has to offer. The 100-Mile Wilderness route is the name of the next-to-last section of the Appalachian trail on its 2,180-mile route from Springer Mountain, Georgia, to Katahdin in Maine. Pristine lakes, river gorges and waterfalls await hikers. Evenings are enjoyed in the International Dark Sky Park at Medawisla Lodge and Gorman Chairback Lodge, both set on the banks of ponds where guests are invited to paddle and fish.

A four-day Tennessee Hiking – Big South Fork (Lodge Based) itinerary immerses guests in the unique history of the Cumberland Plateau. The adventure begins at the oldest surviving utopian community that was developed as an English Colony following the Civil War where people of all races, genders and economic standing could have a fresh start. Days include relaxed hikes to swimming holes and overlooks to breathtaking views as well as exploration of Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail named after Daniel Boone who was given the name Sheltowee when he was adopted by Chief Blackfish of the Shawnee tribe. Accommodations include a historic inn and rustic, restored cabins complete with family-style meals and kerosene lanterns.

Signature camp expansion

Last year, REI doubled the size of its Bryce Canyon National Park signature camp to meet ongoing demand of its popular trips in the park. At the exclusive property, guests enjoy camping at its finest through spacious tents and sleeping cots, delicious guide prepared meals, private bathrooms and showers, and other special touches. Each year, Bryce Canyon National Park is one of REI's most sought-after destinations.

The company's latest addition is a five-day Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef Hiking Adventure. The trip begins in the heart of Utah's best-kept secret, Capitol Reef National Park. Named after the white Navajo sandstone domes, the land resembles a "reef," an impressive geological marvel warping the Earth's crust for almost 100 miles. Guests discover the distinct charm and rugged beauty by hiking less traveled trails. After a stay at a cozy lodge, the group travels to the otherworldly Bryce Canyon National Park. Two incredible days explore the remarkable geological playground of vibrantly colored hoodoos (sandstone spires) that create a magical landscape. Nights are spent at REI's signature camp where stargazing is unparalleled. A local astronomer leads a galaxy tour with high-powered telescopes to teach guests about the planets and deep space.

To date, REI operates three signature camps at Bryce Canyon National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Zion National Park spanning 13 itineraries across all three properties. The co-op recently purchased a 20-acre property in Williams, Arizona adjacent to Grand Canyon National Park. Next spring, REI will open a self-sustaining signature camp that prioritizes its impact on the planet, building on the current assortment of 14 trips currently offered in Grand Canyon that range from three to eight days.

Adventure travel on the west coast

Adventures in California and Washington repeatedly rank among the top destinations for REI travelers. Joining the company's Evergreen State assortment is an immersive six-day adventure in the heart of the Pacific Northwest's most iconic treasures, Mount Rainier National Park and Olympic National Park. Guests on Washington Hiking – Mount Rainier & Olympic National Park (Lodge Based) explore the pristine wilderness of Mount Rainier through hikes to breathtaking meadows, cascading waterfalls, and awe-inspiring views of the majestic volcanic wonder. After a stay at the historic lodge nestled in the national park, the adventure continues to the enchanting Olympic National Park. There, travelers experience crashing waves of the untamed shoreline, marvel at the surreal beauty of the Hoh Rainforest, and trek in the unspoiled alpine wilderness of Hurricane Ridge.

For weekend adventurers who wish to play near the Emerald City, REI's new Seattle Hiking, Cycling and Kayaking Adventure (Lodge Based) is an ideal option. Guests spend three action-packed days exploring Seattle's highlights by boats, bikes and boots. Kayak from Lake Union to the Puget Sound via the historic Ballard Locks, cycle the charming community of Bainbridge Island and hike the Cascades' forested trails. Each day discovers the region's most beloved outdoor spaces, and nights are spent at Seattle's most famous waterfront accommodation, The Edgewater Hotel.

With 35 itineraries across California, it's no surprise the state ranks among REI's top destinations where guests explore coastlines, national parks and more. A new five-day California Wine Country Hiking: Napa & Sonoma (Lodge Based) trip is an enchanting adventure through wine country. Guests delve into the world of eco-friendly winemaking by indulging their senses with tastings and ambiance of renowned wineries that perfected their craft over generations. Hikes traverse ancient redwood forests, shaded trails, panoramic vistas and lakes heighten the experience.

REI members save every day

REI members enjoy special pricing on all classes, day trips and multiday adventures. As part of the co-op's upcoming Member Month, travelers can save up to 10% more, or up to $429, per person on select REI adventure travel trips. Travel discounts will be offered from March 8 to 25 on 2024 departures of new trips of Bryce Canyon & Capitol Reef Hiking Adventures; California Wine Country Hiking: Napa and Sonoma; Seattle Hiking, Cycling, and Kayaking Adventure; and Washington Hiking – Mt. Rainier and Olympic National Parks. The co-op will also offer savings on its Alaska Haines-Skagway Weekend Cycling trip. During Member Month, visit REI.com/trips-on-sale for offer terms and conditions.

