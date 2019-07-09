REI Co-op and AutoCamp partnership brings guided day experiences to Yosemite National Park

"A guided day tour with the expertise of a local guide is an incredible way to bask in the park's majesty, including North America's tallest waterfall, giant Sequoia groves, sparkling lakes and abundant wildlife," said Seth Heald, REI director North America operations. "We are excited to partner with AutoCamp and expand on our collaboration as they too are focused on providing unique and unrivaled experiences."

"REI's purpose of awakening a lifelong love of the outdoors for all aligns perfectly with AutoCamp's mission of connecting people with the outdoors and each other," said Neil Dipaola, CEO of AutoCamp. "We're excited to team up with a reputable brand like REI to create exciting and new ways for people to experience the outdoors."

Appropriate for beginning and moderate hiking enthusiasts, REI's day tours last between four and seven hours and are led by professional local guides who are incredibly knowledgeable about the park's history, flora and fauna. Each experience includes a gourmet lunch, snacks, water, and use of a daypack and trekking poles. The day tours are:

Day tour prices start at $155 per person. AutoCamp guests can arrange private tours and transportation or catch a ride on Yosemite's public transit to the meeting location. Learn more or book an AutoCamp stay at https://autocamp.com/ or through the co-op's Camping Project platform, https://www.rei.com/campgrounds , an interactive guide to adventures, outdoor lodging and campsites.

AutoCamp Yosemite is located just a three-hour drive from San Francisco and 45 minutes from the central valley of Yosemite National Park, which features a variety of natural wonders such as waterfalls, beautiful hikes, and iconic views. AutoCamp Yosemite is the brand's third and largest location to date, with fully outfitted, custom-designed Airstream suites, luxurious canvas tents, and beautiful accessible suites seamlessly blending thoughtful design with the great outdoors. Lodging rates start at $200 per night. A two-story clubhouse stands as the center of AutoCamp Yosemite, with meeting space, a fully stocked shop, luxury bathrooms, showers, pond and swimming pool. The property also features REI's Co-op Cycles DRT 1.1 bikes that are available for AutoCamp guests as a complimentary amenity.

REI's new Yosemite day tours expand on the co-op's popular multiday trips in the park. Today, the co-op's travel assortment offers more active adventures in Yosemite than any other national park. Trips span three to seven days, and include backpacking deep into the park, hiking adventures that stay at REI's deluxe camp, and winter snowshoe trips. In addition, there are options for families, women-focused trips, and service-oriented vacations for people who want to volunteer alongside rangers to restore trails and fragile natural resources.

About AutoCamp

AutoCamp makes it easy for people to experience the outdoors. With stylish accommodations in modern Airstream suites and luxurious tents, the outdoor hotel brand has locations in Santa Barbara, the Russian River Valley and just outside the gates of Yosemite National Park. AutoCamp has revolutionized outdoor lodging by bringing high-end, boutique-style amenities, mid-century modern design, and welcoming hospitality to some of the world's most beautiful natural places. The company was recognized by AHEAD as New Concept of the Year 2019 . For more information and booking, visit www.autocamp.com .

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 18 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 155 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the free REI shopping app . REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take a vacation of a lifetime with REI's active travel company, a global leader that runs more than 250 itineraries across all continents. In every community where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

