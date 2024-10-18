REI Co-op announces lineup of new store openings in 2025 and an early peek at 2026

"Our store employees are the heart of the co-op, and they welcome everyone to experience our product expertise, resources and inspiration in support of an active lifestyle," said Mary-Farrell Tarbox, REI vice president of Stores. "Cities that will have new stores represent communities that serve as a gateway to some of the country's most incredible natural places and where our members currently live or destinations where they love to play outside."

Each new REI store will offer a wide assortment of apparel and gear for camping, hiking, cycling, run and fitness, climbing, and more. In addition, every store will feature a full-service bike shop staffed by certified mechanics to tune and repair mountain, road, hybrid or e-bikes. Stores in Amherst, Durango, and Lynnwood will also operate seasonal ski and snowboard shops with technicians to service downhill skis, cross-country skis, backcountry skis, snowboards, or splitboards. REI St. George will offer Nordic ski hand tuning and snowboard mounting. REI members receive a 20% discount on bike and snow shop services (exclusions apply). Members also get a free tube with the purchase of flat tire repair (Co-op Cycles brand tubes only; tube must be installed at time of purchase) and free machine wax on skis or boards.

2025 spring openings

Amherst, New York : A 25,300 square-foot store at The Boulevard located at 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd., Suite 500. With six REI stores already in New York , Amherst will serve the greater Buffalo area. Earlier this year, REI opened in Albany and Ithaca .

: A 25,300 square-foot store at The Boulevard located at 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd., Suite 500. With six REI stores already in , will serve the greater Buffalo area. Earlier this year, REI opened in and . Carlsbad, California : A relocation of REI's Encinitas store, which opened in 2004. The Carlsbad store will be a larger space at 28,000 square-feet in La Costa Town Square at 3415 Via Montebello. REI presently has 11 stores in Southern California . All interested REI Encinitas employees will move to the Carlsbad location.

: A relocation of REI's store, which opened in 2004. The store will be a larger space at 28,000 square-feet in La Costa Town Square at 3415 Via Montebello. REI presently has 11 stores in . All interested REI Encinitas employees will move to the location. Chico, California : A 25,002 square-foot store at Chico Crossroads located at 2101 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. REI currently has 10 stores in Northern California .

: A 25,002 square-foot store at Chico Crossroads located at 2101 Dr. Parkway. REI currently has 10 stores in . Lynnwood, Washington : A relocation of the co-op's Alderwood store, which opened in 2004, to a larger site about a mile away. The store will be 39,480 square-feet and located at Alderwood Parkway Plaza Shopping Center at 19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway, Suite 110. The co-op has 11 locations in the state. All interested employees at the current store will move to the Lynnwood location.

2025 summer openings

Durango, Colorado : The newly constructed 22,000 square-foot store will be south of the downtown corridor at 40 Turner Drive. REI currently operates 10 stores in Colorado , including a new Loveland location that opened in August.

: The newly constructed 22,000 square-foot store will be south of the downtown corridor at 40 Turner Drive. REI currently operates 10 stores in , including a new location that opened in August. Elk Grove, California : The 22,127 square-foot space will open at Laguna Gateway Shopping Center just off Highway 99 at Laguna Boulevard and West Stockton Boulevard. The Elk Grove store will be the co-op's second opening in Northern California next year. REI has three stores in the immediate region, including Folsom , Roseville and Sacramento .

Building on the momentum of 2025 growth, REI also announced two 2026 leases. Additional new stores will be announced as leases are finalized. Locations opening in 2026 include:

Prosper, Texas : A new 23,848 square-foot store at The Gates of Prosper at East University Drive/Highway 380 and Preston Road. REI's Prosper store will join four locations already in the Dallas -Worth area and 11 stores in state. REI College Station opens next month.

: A new 23,848 square-foot store at The Gates of at East University Drive/Highway 380 and Preston Road. REI's store will join four locations already in the -Worth area and 11 stores in state. REI opens next month. St. George, Utah : A 22,800 square-foot store at St. George Place on 855 South Bluff Street. The lease was first announced in early 2024 and rescheduled to spring 2026 to accommodate construction timelines and other openings. REI presently has three Utah stores.

By the end of 2024, the co-op will have opened 10 stores and expanded its San Diego location that has served the public since 1994. Grand opening celebrations have held been in Albany, New York; Beavercreek, Ohio; Beaverton, Oregon; Glendale, Arizona; Ithaca, New York; Loveland, Colorado; and Rancho Mirage, California. Three more stores are slated for November, including College Station, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition to the six stores scheduled for 2025, the co-op will make capital investments in its current fleet to improve the employee workplace and customer shopping experience.

As the country's largest consumer co-op, everyone is welcome to shop at REI. Co-op members enjoy a wide range of benefits, including free U.S. standard shipping, bike and snow shop discounts, member coupons and discounts, a used gear trade-in program, an annual member reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, an extended satisfaction guarantee window of one year, and more. New members join a community that fights for a life outside. With each new membership purchased, the co-op donates $5 to support the REI Cooperative Action Fund. The REI Fund provides support to nonprofits across the country doing essential work to create a more equitable outdoors for everyone and research nature's impact on health. In addition, the REI Fund invests in local nonprofits as part of every store grand opening celebration.

Join the REI team

New REI stores typically hire between 35-45 employees. Outdoor enthusiasts interested in joining the team can learn more and apply online at REI.jobs. Candidates can set a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions post. REI is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace that enables a life outdoors for everyone. The co-op seeks team members who demonstrate shared values of diversity, equity, inclusion and antiracism. All employees receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid annual "Co-op Way Days" that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 24 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

