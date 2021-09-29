REI Co-op Appoints Wilma Wallace Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer

"Since joining the co-op in 2017, Wilma has played a number of critical roles—leading our legal team, serving as executive sponsor of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) inclusion network and helping shape our organizational REDI strategy," says REI Co-op CEO Eric Artz. "Her rich experience in global human rights and her passion for advancing racial equity at the co-op and in the outdoor and retail industries make her the ideal person to lead this work forward."

In her new role, Wallace will build and lead a new Diversity and Social Impact Office to lead and champion the co-op's racial equity, diversity and inclusion (REDI) work at an enterprise level.

"The co-op is uniquely positioned to lead in transforming the outdoor industry into a more diverse and inclusive space where all can thrive outside," says Wallace. "This is a moment for the co-op to make a difference, and I am grateful to be able to bring together my life-long commitment to advancing equity, inclusion and justice, my love for the outdoors and my own lived experience and passion for social change in my work."

The legal division will continue to report into Wallace, and REI will begin a search for a new general counsel.

Over the coming months, the co-op will recruit for additional roles in the new Diversity and Social Impact Office.

