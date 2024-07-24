New challenge encourages people to start new habits by taking steps outside

SEATTLE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue its year-round Opt Outside commitment and build inspiration, REI Co-op will lead a Strava 'Steps' Challenge to inspire more people to move outside by logging at least 15,000 active steps between July 31 – August 14. To track their efforts, new and existing Strava users can sign up for free to join the challenge, track healthy habits, share efforts with their community, and earn a Strava challenge completion badge.

"Although many people would like to get out more, it can be challenging juggling work, traffic, childcare, and other daily responsibilities. One of the best ways to change a habit is to start with small steps and set new goals," says Paolo Mottola, REI marketing divisional vice president. "This step challenge is meant to track steps that go beyond the average daily movement through a fun and easy tool to help people shift their habits by encouraging them to get out of the chair and intentionally Opt Outside."

According to t the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adding extra steps to the daily routine can enhance mental clarity and creativity. The CDC recommends individuals strive for at least 10,000 steps per day to maximize health benefits. However, the Mayo Clinic claims that the average American walks 3,000 to 4,000 steps per day. Studies also consider anything below 5,000 steps to be considered "sedentary." To help make this challenge fun and manageable in the heat of the summer, REI experts shared four tips to help keep cool in humidity and hot weather.

Wear lightweight clothing that won't cling: Woven fabrics such as REI Co-op Sahara Solid Long-Sleeve Shirt or those with some texture and a looser fit will naturally drape off the body. Choose fabrics that move moisture away from the body: look for garments that advertise moisture-management features like absorbency or "moisture-wicking," such as the REI Co-op Sahara Shade Hoodie that wicks moisture as well as keeps the sun off arms, neck, and the face. Wear quick-dry clothing: the lighter the fabric, the quicker it will dry. REI Co-op's Swiftland collection is a great example of clothing that wicks moisture, dries quickly and breathes during all kinds of activities outside. Open the vents: technical clothing often has vents and/or mesh panels built in. This helps increase airflow to improve dry time and aid in evaporation. REI and Strava have previously collaborated on fitness challenges. The most recent was earlier this year to launch an 'Active Days' challenge that inspired more than 120,000 REI members and customers to complete 20 minutes of activity for seven days, over two weeks, through various activities like walking, running, fitness, or cycling.

