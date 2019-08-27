REI Co-op launches new credit card benefits for cardholders to enjoy a life outdoors

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op is adding new benefits to its REI Co-op World Elite Mastercard®, making it easier than ever for cardholders to enjoy life outdoors. In addition to 5% back on purchases at REI cardholders now enjoy 2% back on mobile wallet purchases, and extra savings on REI's adventure travel trips when they use their Annual Dividend – all with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. In addition, when cardholders make a purchase, REI helps steward the outdoors. REI is also investing up to $1 million in the National Forest Foundation on behalf of its cardholders to restore habitat and trails in National Forests across the country. As a co-op, REI annually invests more than 70 percent of its profits in the outdoor community through its member dividends, employee retirement contributions and support for outdoor nonprofits.

"REI connects people to the outdoor places and activities they love. The REI Co-op Mastercard gives people more ways to do just that," said Pardis Ghorbani, REI vice president of customer and brand shared services. "From rewards that can be turned into new gear and outdoor experiences to savings on REI adventure travel and contributions to stewardship efforts in our National Forests, this card makes it easy to live an outdoor life."

The REI Mastercard offers many benefits to help people get outside, including:

5% back on purchases at REI: In addition to their member dividend, REI members enjoy 5% back on purchases at REI made with their REI Co-op Mastercard. Cardmembers earn rewards on all purchases including top quality outdoor gear, equipment rentals, local day programs and worldwide trips with REI's active adventure travel company.

For more information on the REI Co-op Mastercard, visit www.reimastercard.com

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 18 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 155 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the free REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company, a global leader that runs more than 250 itineraries across all continents. In every community where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

* This benefit is for REI Co-op World Elite Mastercard cardholders and applies only to the amount of Annual Dividend redeemed for REI adventure travel. To qualify for the benefit, the trip payment must be made by calling at 800-622-2236 using your REI Co-op World Elite Mastercard. Annual Dividend is comprised of REI member dividend and REI Mastercard rewards. After application of all or any portion of available Annual Dividend to the cost of a qualifying trip and corresponding deduction of that amount of Annual Dividend from the cardholder's membership account, an additional amount equal to 50% of the applied Annual Dividend will be applied as a discount from the invoice cost of your trip. [The dollar amount of your Annual Dividend is not affected by this benefit]. If you cancel your trip prior to departure, you will receive a check for the dividend amount 4-6 weeks later, but you will not receive credit or reimbursement for the "50% more" benefit. For additional information on booking your trip, please call 800-622-2236.

The creditor and issuer of the REI Co-op Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

© 2019 U.S. Bank

© 2019 Recreational Equipment, Inc. All rights reserved.

