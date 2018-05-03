REI Co-op to donate up to $1 million to the National Forest Foundation in 2018

"The National Forest Foundation is a vital partner in our work to invest in the future of the outdoors and to make our public lands more accessible for all," said Taldi Walter, REI community and government affairs manager. "While our national forests are enjoyed by millions of Americans every year, trail restoration and maintenance can lag when natural disasters or other environmental factors cause damage. We're grateful for partners like the National Forest Foundation who make trail maintenance, restoration and access a priority."

Seven out of ten Americans live within a two-hour drive of a national forest. National forests offer more than 158,000 miles of multi-use trails, 4,300 campgrounds and 1,200 boating sites in 43 states.

"REI's continued commitment to America's public lands, including our national forests, is an incredible example of how businesses can make a real difference to these treasured landscapes," said Mary Mitsos, NFF president. "We are very proud of the work that we're accomplishing with REI and grateful for their support of our national forests."

This year's investment will mark the second donation in a multi-year partnership with the NFF. REI also donated $1 million in 2017. In 2018, funds will support 11 projects across the country, including:

Recovery efforts in Sam Houston National Forest, after Hurricane Harvey: Located just 50 miles north of Houston , the Sam Houston National Forest suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Harvey. Together with REI and local community groups, the NFF is working to remove downed trees, repair bridges and stream crossings, and survey other damage. The Sam Houston National Forest spans 163,000 acres and is a popular area for camping and hiking.

Located just 50 miles north of , the Sam Houston National Forest suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Harvey. Together with REI and local community groups, the NFF is working to remove downed trees, repair bridges and stream crossings, and survey other damage. The Sam Houston National Forest spans 163,000 acres and is a popular area for camping and hiking. Recovery efforts in Ocala National Forest, after Hurricane Irma: As Hurricane Irma hit the state of Florida , it also devastated its national forests. The Ocala National Forest, located just north of Orlando , is home to the Florida Scenic Trail, which offers wildlife viewing and swimming. The NFF will use REI funds to restore access by repairing the boardwalk along the trail.

As Hurricane Irma hit the state of , it also devastated its national forests. The Ocala National Forest, located just north of , is home to the Florida Scenic Trail, which offers wildlife viewing and swimming. The NFF will use REI funds to restore access by repairing the boardwalk along the trail. The NFF's "Find Your Fourteener" campaign in Colorado : Colorado is home to 54 14,000-foot peaks, known as the "Fourteeners." Forty-eight of these peaks grace six of the state's national forests, and trails along the peaks are some of the most popular in the nation. REI funds will support trail maintenance on Quandary Peak, Mt. Elbert and the Devil's Playground trail on Pikes Peak, making the trails more durable and sustainable for the future.

Other projects supported by the REI investment include work in California, Georgia, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. For a full list of both 2017 and 2018 NFF projects, click here.

The REI donation to the National Forest Foundation was made possible by the REI Co-op Mastercard®. With every purchase made on the REI Co-op Mastercard®, REI makes a donation to the National Forest Foundation.* To learn more about the co-op's efforts to support trail restoration and the people behind these efforts in national forests, click here.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans' outdoor experiences. The NFF's programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, improves recreational opportunities, and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. On Earth Day (2018) the NFF announced a five year goal of planting 50 million trees on National Forests. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 17 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 151 stores in 36 states. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI.com/rei-garage or the free REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. You can take the trip of a lifetime with REI Adventures, a global leader in active adventure travel that runs more than 170 custom-designed itineraries worldwide. The REI Outdoor School is run by professionally-trained, expert-instructors who teach beginner-to advanced-level courses about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

* This year, REI will donate $0.10 per REI Co-op Mastercard purchase transaction made to the National Forest Foundation, up to $1 million. Non-Purchase transactions, including cash advances, convenience checks, balance transfers, and other advance transactions as defined in the Cardmember Agreement, as well as interest charges and fees, do not qualify. Transactions posted in late December of the current year may be applied in the following year. REI may change the benefit or named charity in future years. REI is solely responsible for making the donation.

The creditor and issuer of the REI Co-op Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

© 2018 U.S. Bank

© 2018 Recreational Equipment Incorporated. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rei-co-op-to-donate-up-to-1-million-to-the-national-forest-foundation-in-2018-300641774.html

SOURCE REI Co-op

Related Links

https://www.rei.com

