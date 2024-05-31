REI Co-op to open first Kentucky store in fall 2024

Leading specialty retailer will serve outdoor community in northeast Louisville

SEATTLE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open its first store in Kentucky this fall in Louisville. Conveniently located in the city's northeast corridor just off interstates 265 and 71, the store will offer a wide assortment of outdoor gear and apparel for camping, cycling, hiking, running, fitness, climbing, and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.

REI is the country's largest consumer co-op. Everyone is welcome to shop REI and tap into the vast amount of expertise provided by the co-op's store staff and online resources. Members who join the co-op enjoy a wide range of benefits, including a used gear trade-in program called Re/Supply; discounts on shop services and experiences; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases; and more.

"We have been interested in Louisville for nearly a decade," said Lindsay Struve, REI regional director. "Even prior to announcing our new store, more than 29,000 REI members from the community have connected with the co-op for their outdoor adventures through our online resources and stores in adjacent states. As we open our doors, we are also excited to develop lasting partnerships with local nonprofits to support their efforts to welcome more people outside."

Store facts

Location: Paddock Shops at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY

Store size: approximately 31,100 square feet

Store features: Full-service bike shop, buy online-pickup in store, curbside pickup

REI co-op membership: 29,600 in Louisville and 78,600 members in Kentucky

and 78,600 members in Closest REI stores: Cincinnati, Ohio (95 miles away, opened 2012); Castleton, Indiana (130 miles away, opened 2012); Beavercreek, Ohio (150 miles away, opened 2024); Brentwood, Tennessee (196 miles, opened 1999); and Knoxville, Tennessee (243 miles away, opened 2014)

REI members are part of an engaged community that fights for a life outside. With each new membership purchased, the co-op donates $5 to support the REI Cooperative Action Fund. The community-supported nonprofit is fueled by donations from REI members, customers, employees, foundations, and corporate partners – including the co-op. Each spring and fall, the REI Fund announces new investments that provide unrestricted funding to nonprofits across three specific priorities: connecting people outside, creating space outside and centering health outside. As part of the Louisville store opening celebration, the REI Fund will make a donation to a local nonprofit.

Join the REI team

REI expects to hire approximately 50 employees for the Louisville store. Candidates interested in joining the co-op set up a job alert on the co-op's career site, REI.jobs, to be notified when positions are posted. New employees will receive a variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay, and retirement contributions. Health insurance is also offered to both full-time and part-time employees.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 24 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. If you can't visit one of our many stores, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI Co-op