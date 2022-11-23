REI Co-op to open store in Marina del Rey, California in spring 2023

New store enables the company to better serve 1.7M REI members and the outdoor community

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Marina del Rey, California in spring 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.

"A Marina del Rey location will allow us to better serve REI members and others who live, work and visit the amazing coastal community," said Steve Lochan, REI's divisional vice president of retail. "The store will be next to a path popular with those who enjoy time outside for fitness or relaxing in the sun on a waterfront patio or boat."

Store Facts

Address: The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey; 4655 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292

del Rey; 4655 Admiralty Way, del Rey, CA 90292 Store Size: Approximately 24,000 square feet

Special Features: Full-service bike shop and ski and snowboard shop, buy online-pick up in store, curbside pickup

and ski and snowboard shop, buy online-pick up in store, REI Co-op Membership: 4.6 million members in California , 1.7 million in the Los Angeles DMA

, 1.7 million in the Los Angeles DMA Closest REI Stores: Arcadia (26 miles away, opened 1999); Burbank (16 miles away, opened 2017); Manhattan Beach (8 miles away, opened 1977, relocated 1999); Northridge (19 miles away, opened 1991); Santa Monica (4 miles away, opened 2006), Woodland Hills (16 miles away, opened 2015)

(26 miles away, opened 1999); (16 miles away, opened 2017); (8 miles away, opened 1977, relocated 1999); (19 miles away, opened 1991); (4 miles away, opened 2006), (16 miles away, opened 2015) Current REI Presence in California : 30 stores in state, of which 11 stores are in Los Angeles metro area. The co-op also recently announced a new store in Laguna Hills, California slated to open next fall

Beyond its retail presence, REI Experiences help residents and visitors connect to the region's natural places through fully guided outdoor tours, workshops and events. Over the last five years, the co-op has hosted nearly 63,000 people on entry-level to advanced programs that last a few hours to a few days. In the Los Angeles area, REI's year-round Learn to Kayak class departs from the Marina del Rey public boat launch. Other popular day programs in the region are Backcountry Navigation, Backpacking Skills, Crystal Cove Hiking and Yoga, and Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing. REI's multiday adventure trips starting in Los Angeles include Trans-Catalina Island Trek and five backpacking and cycling trips that explore Joshua Tree National Park.

REI actively partners with nonprofits across the nation to steward and maintain local trails and public lands to connect more people to the outdoors. Last year, the co-op invested $7.1 million in 450+ nonprofits across the country, of which more than $1.2 million went to 75 nonprofits in California. Los Angeles-area recipients included California State Parks Foundation, Concerned Off-Road Bicyclists Association (CORBA), ForestWatch, Hike Clerb, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Los Angeles Conservation Corps, Mount Wilson Bicycling Association, Nature for All, Santa Catalina Island Conservancy, Santa Monica Mountains Fund, and United States Adaptive Recreation Center.

The co-op launched the REI Cooperative Action Fund last year, a community-supported public charity designed to harness the collective power of the co-op's members and employees to build a more just, equitable and inclusive outdoor culture. To learn about the California recipients since the Fund's inception, visit here.

As the country's largest consumer co-op, anyone is welcome to tap into REI's expertise in support of an active lifestyle. Members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits , including a used gear trade-in program; discounts on experiences, rentals and shop services; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases; and more. In addition to discounts at the bike and ski shop, REI co-op members receive unlimited free machine waxes and free flat-tire repair (labor only).

Join the REI team

REI expects to hire approximately 50 employees for REI Marina del Rey. Candidates interested in joining the REI team can apply online at REI.com/jobs and a general timeline for hiring is here . Candidates can set up a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions are posted. New employees will receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid "Co-op Way Days" each year that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to encourage all employees to #OptOutside.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 179 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

SOURCE REI Co-op