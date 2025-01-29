REI Co-op to relocate Eugene, Oregon store in early 2026

New centralized location and expanded assortments will position the co-op to better serve community

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will relocate its Eugene, Oregon store in early 2026. The co-op will move to Oakway Center, an established shopping destination centrally located in the city. The larger store will feature broader footwear, cycling and camping departments.

"We've proudly served the Eugene community for more than three decades at our original location that today is one of the smallest in the country. Once open, REI Eugene will be the second largest store in the state, following our Beaverton location that opened last year," said Bob Cagle, REI regional director. "Our Oakway Center space will be one level and nearly 10,000 square feet larger than the current store, enabling an incredible experience for customers and staff through a highly accessible floor design, larger product assortments, improved dressing rooms, and ample warehouse space."

REI Eugene currently has 41 employees who will be welcomed to relocate to the new site. Decisions for hiring additional employees to staff the larger store will be made later this year. Interested individuals can set a job alert on REI.jobs to be notified if positions post. All employees receive a wide variety of benefits, including medical coverage, competitive pay, retirement plan contributions, generous product and service discounts, and two paid annual "Co-op Way Days" for community service, civic participation, outdoor recreation or stewardship. Staff also receive a paid day off on Black Friday to Opt Outside.

Store Facts

Location: 95 Oakway Center, Eugene, OR

Store size: 30,120 square feet

Store features: Full-service bike shop and ski and snowboard shop, Re/Supply used gear and apparel department

REI Co-op membership: More than 137,000 lifetime members in Eugene and 988,000 members in Oregon

and 988,000 members in REI stores in state: Beaverton, Oregon (107 miles away, opened 2024); Bend, Oregon (89 miles away, opened 2005); Clackamas, Oregon (99 miles away, opened 2007); Hillsboro, Oregon (121 miles away, opened 2004); Medford, Oregon (167 miles away, opened 2012); Salem - Keizer, Oregon (66 miles away, opened 2014); and Tualatin, Oregon (94 miles away, opened 1990). REI Re/Supply Clackamas opened in 2023 to provide members with access to high-quality, used outdoor gear and apparel at great prices.

As the country's largest consumer co-op, everyone is welcome to shop at REI. Co-op members enjoy a wide range of benefits, including bike and snow shop discounts, member coupons and discounts, access to a used gear trade-in program, annual member reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, extended satisfaction guarantee window of one year, free U.S. standard shipping, and more.

With each new membership purchased, the co-op donates $5 to support the REI Cooperative Action Fund, a community-driven nonprofit that supports nonprofits across the country doing essential work to create a more equitable outdoors for everyone and research nature's impact on health. Since its inception in 2021, the Fund has provided 698 grants totaling nearly $24 million. Last year, nearly $468,000 went to Oregon nonprofits, including Eugene Parks Foundation, NatureQuant, Northwest Youth Corps and Oregon Adaptive Sports.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 24 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

