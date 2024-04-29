REI Systems Appoints Shawn Julien as New Chief People Officer

Industry veteran tasked with elevating people strategy to support company's high-growth trajectory

STERLING, Va., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems , a leading provider of reliable, effective, innovative technology solutions advancing federal, state, local, and not-for-profit missions, announced the hiring of Shawn Julien to lead the company's people, talent management and human resources (HR) services for its staff of over 800 professionals. This newly created position reports directly to REI Systems CEO Shyam Salona.

Mr. Julien brings 20+ years of human resources leadership expertise from his experience with multiple government and defense contracting enterprises, including General Dynamics Information Technology, Engility, TASC and Allegis Group (TEKsystems). In his new role, he will lead the employee life cycle, overall talent and human resources strategy to attract, acquire and retain talent, ensuring a competitive employer value proposition and high employee engagement.

Mr. Julien stated, "REI Systems' outstanding people, mission-driven culture and best-in-class solution offerings make it the ideal place to apply my passion for building high-performing HR organizations that create value for our employees, shareholders and customers. Given the company's accelerating market momentum, I am bullish on REI Systems as a leading innovator of state-of-the-art solutions for government and not-for-profit organizations."

REI Systems CEO Shyam Salona said that "We are delighted to add such a talented and deeply experienced people leader to the REI Systems family. Our work environment is the most important factor in REI's ability to develop and deliver highly innovative solutions to our customers. We are confident that Shawn is the best person to accelerate our culture of empowerment and agility that will deliver the business results our fast-growing company needs."

Employees voted REI Systems a Washington Post Top Workplace in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance government missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, please visit: www.REIsystems.com .

