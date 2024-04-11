REI Systems' GovGrants Product Achieves Grants QSMO Recommendation and FedRAMP Compliancy

STERLING, Va., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems is pleased to announce that its GovGrants® product– a full lifecycle grants management solution for government grant makers and grant recipients – has achieved compliance with FedRAMP Moderate Impact requirements.

By successfully completing the FedRAMP evaluation, GovGrants demonstrates its readiness to support government agencies in their quest for secure and compliant grants management solutions. This accomplishment underscores GovGrants' high level of security, privacy and trustworthiness in today's ever-evolving digital landscape.

Further solidifying its status as a trusted product, GovGrants has also received a recommendation from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Grants Quality Service Management Office (QSMO). The Grants QSMO has established a Catalog of Market Research, serving as a valuable resource for Federal Awarding Agency customers, providing them with essential information and trusted endorsements to guide their choices when considering shared solutions and services adoption. REI is one of seven vendors recommended by QSMO in this catalog accessible via the Grants QSMO Acquisition Gateway.

REI's Mayank Jain, Software-as-a-Service Business Unit Director, stated "Ensuring a secure and reliable product is our top priority. We take pride in providing a FedRAMP compliant and Grant QSMO recommended solution that gives our customers peace of mind when handling sensitive data." GovGrants is currently being deployed by a number of federal agencies including the Inter-American Foundation (IAF), the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC), and the Library of Congress.

About GovGrants

GovGrants is a configurable full life cycle grants management solution built on Salesforce's FedRAMP-certified cloud platform making it reliable, secure, and easy to use for both internal and external stakeholders. GovGrants® is currently listed on the GSA MAS Information Technology contract making it available to any federal agency to quickly procure and deploy as a software-as-a-service solution. It offers agencies a fully automated and task driven grants system that modernizes and improves existing legacy systems. GovGrants meets the broader shift toward configuration-driven, productized solutions that provide a cost-efficient alternative to traditional, custom-built software. Fully aligned with the Federal Integrated Business Framework (FIBF) for Grants Management (GRM), our solution also integrates with a variety of different systems including financial enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, SAM.gov, and Grants.gov. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

