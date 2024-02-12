REI Systems Senior Director Jeff Myers Wins Federal 100 Award

REI Systems

12 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Myers recognized for outstanding support of critical Federal IT projects and his commitment to diversity in the government tech sector

STERLING, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems today announced that Senior Director Jeff Myers is a 2024 Federal 100 Award winner. To be presented at a gala in Washington, D.C. on April 24, the awards are hosted annually by Nextgov/FCW to honor current and former government officials and industry stakeholders who have made historic achievements and advances across government.

Myers is recognized for his accomplishments in discovering, quantifying and communicating the impact of information technology on Federal agency missions. Specifically, he helps to identify the value that agencies want to deliver to their constituents and how IT can fill those needs –often "translating" between government program officials and IT experts. To support that bridging function, he developed a model for measuring the dollar value return from IT investments, which includes and quantifies productivity improvements.

In 2023 Myers helped the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) achieve exemplary outcomes, including conceptualizing and explaining how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can strengthen the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) ability to detect and prevent harmful food and drugs from entering America's supply chain. He also worked with HHS to improve and implement operational efficiencies that enabled the agency to serve twice as many victims of human trafficking in half the time, with no staffing increase.

In addition, Myers is lauded for partnering with Howard University, one of the Nation's top Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), to bring diverse candidates and ideas to REI Systems and to Federal IT. He organized internships, training cooperatives, and IT forum discussions to heighten black student awareness of government IT careers, and federal agency awareness of minority employment candidates.

"Jeff doesn't simply deliver innovative technology solutions to government clients, he continually explores new ways technology can increase value to both internal agency stakeholders as well as citizens," said, Shyam Salona, Chief Executive Officer, REI Systems. "On top of that, he is a tireless advocate for diversity in the government IT sector. These efforts have been instrumental to our company being named a Washington Post Top Workplace for the seventh time, Government Contractor of the Year by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and Growth Company of the Year by the Association for Corporate Growth. We are pleased to see his work recognized with the prestigious Federal 100 Award."

About REI Systems
REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance government missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, please visit: www.REIsystems.com.

