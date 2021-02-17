Reichman Jorgensen LLP Announces New Name

"Christine and Michael are both bona fide leaders in their practice areas and markets," said firm founder and Managing Partner Courtland Reichman. "Our new name is a reflection of their prominence in their respective fields and the many valuable contributions they continue to make to the firm."

Christine Lehman, Managing Partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. office and head of its ITC practice, focuses on patent litigation before the ITC and district courts across the country. She also has significant experience representing clients in patent cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and serving as global oversight counsel in international litigation and patent office proceedings. Christine previously served as an investigative attorney at the Office of Unfair Import Investigations at the ITC and has handled dozens of ITC investigations and patent disputes across a broad range of industries, including medical device, software, semiconductor, and video gaming, among others. She is consistently recognized among the nation's leading intellectual property lawyers by major legal directories, including Chambers USA, which applauds her "knowledge of highly technical patent issues" and performance in "high-stakes patent trials."

Michael Feldberg, a former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is head of the firm's White Collar & Investigations practice. He has tried more than 50 cases involving a broad range of disputes and specializes in the defense of federal criminal and regulatory cases, as well as civil litigation. Michael's clients have included global financial institutions, international manufacturing and technology companies, chief executive officers, judges, lawyers, public officials, law firms, accounting firms, and financial professionals, among others. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and recognized as a leading lawyer in New York for both commercial litigation and white collar crime and government investigations by Chambers USA, which notes that he is "commended for his extraordinary judgment and excellent manner with people."

Since its launch in October 2018, Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP has received critical acclaim for breaking several legal industry standards, including eliminating both the billable hour and lock-step compensation, paying above the "Cravath" associate scale, and offering a fast track to partnership. In October 2020, the firm was recognized in Law360's annual "Glass Ceiling Report" for having more women equity partners than any other U.S. firm of its size. The firm also scored as the most gender diverse of all U.S. law firms in any size category, according to percentage of women equity partners. The firm was named a "Top Trial Boutique" and awarded 2020 "Silicon Valley Firm of the Year" by Benchmark Litigation and recognized as a 2020 "Elite Boutique" by The National Law Journal.

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is a majority women-owned national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial litigation, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. RJLF's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. For more information, visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com .

