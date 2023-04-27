REIGN Total Body Fuel Athletes Take Home First and Second Place at 2023 SBD World's Strongest Man (WSM)

Premier Sports Performance Beverage Company Secures Top 2 Spots

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REIGN Total Body Fuel, the leading zero-sugar performance energy drink, dominated with first and second place medals at SBD's World's Strongest Man 2023 – the premier contest for the strongest athletes in weightlifting around the world.

Strongman competitors Mitchell Hooper (Canada) and Tom Stoltman (United Kingdom) took home first and second place respectively. Hooper claimed the title on only his second ever WSM appearance, and a major improvement on his eighth place finish in 2022's competition. Hooper's victory adds yet another WSM championship to the impressive REIGN strongman roster.

Created in 1977, SBD World's Strongest Man (WSM) is a world-class competition which features 30 of the world's top strongmen facing off in an epic series of events. This year's event took place in the new location of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from April 19-23, 2023.

"We are so proud of our REIGN athletes on how they competed at this year's World's Strongest Man competition," said REIGN General Manager Kellen Flores. "REIGN was inspired with the athlete in mind by providing them with the fuel to perform at their best. Watching our athletes compete and take home gold and silver is truly a testament to what the REIGN brand is all about."

REIGN Total Body Fuel returned for a fifth year as the official energy product and featured the REIGN Shield Carry competition in the 2023 World's Strongest Man final on Saturday, April 22. REIGN is an all-in-one fitness focused beverage, providing the perfect pre or post workout boost with zero sugar, zero calories and zero artificial flavors or colors. Designed to assist with refueling, refreshing and recovering, each 16-ounce beverage contains 300mg of Natural Caffeine, BCAA's, CoQ10 and Electrolytes.

The 2023 SBD World's Strongest Man is free and open to the public, with limited VIP ticket options available. For more information and the latest updates on World's Strongest Man including where to watch, follow @theworldsstrongestman on Instagram, @WorldsStrongest on Twitter and @theworldsstrongestman on Facebook, TikTok @TheWorldsStrongestMan , and YouTube @theworldsstrongestman , or visit www.theworldsstrongestman.com .

About REIGN Total Body Fuel™

Blended with 300mg of Natural Caffeine, BCAAs, CoQ10 & electrolytes, REIGN Total Body Fuel is designed for your active lifestyle. Offering zero sugar and zero artificial flavors & colors, REIGN Total Body Fuel is the ultimate fitness-focused beverage to support your performance needs. Available in ten amazing flavors: Orange Dreamsicle, White Gummy Bear, Reignbow Sherbet, Cherry Limeade, Melon Mania, Razzle Berry, Lilikoi Lychee, Red Dragon, Watermelon Warlord and all-new Tropical Storm. Visit your local retailer to try one today and make sure to follow on Instagram @reignbodyfuel … REIGN Total Body Fuel™ is available in the US, Canada, Caribbean, Brazil, Chile, UK, and a number European countries; ingredients and flavors featured in the above description vary for countries outside of the US. Please visit www.ReignBodyFuel.com for more information

