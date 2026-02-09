A Mouth-Puckering, Candy-Inspired Take on Functional Energy, Built for Performance

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REIGN Total Body Fuel, the ultimate performance beverage created by Monster Energy, is expanding its bold flavor lineup with the launch of Watermelon Sour Gummy, a candy-inspired innovation that fuses intense flavor with uncompromising performance.

Designed for athletes and those who want their energy source to work as hard as they do, the new flavor delivers a nostalgic sour punch paired with REIGN's functional energy formula, bringing together taste, intensity, and purpose in every can.

REIGN Total Body Fuel Launches Bold New Watermelon Sour Gummy Flavor and Congratulates DeMarcus Lawrence on His Big Win

Watermelon Sour Gummy packs 300 mg of natural caffeine, BCAAs, and zero sugar to fuel intense workouts and active lifestyles. The new flavor delivers a mouth-puckering punch of watermelon candy flavor, balanced with a smooth, clean finish that keeps it familiar, fun, and irresistibly drinkable.

"This new flavor is bomb," said newly-minted Super Bowl winner DeMarcus "Tank" Lawrence. "I cracked one open to celebrate on Sunday! So proud to get REIGN Total Body Fuel its first Super Bowl ring!"

A strategic move within REIGN's flavor innovation pipeline, Watermelon Sour Gummy answers growing demand for flavors that feel indulgent yet functional. The result is a high-impact energy experience that hits hard on taste and performance, without compromise.

"Sour watermelon is a flavor people instantly recognize and love," said Global CMO Dan McHugh. "It's playful, bold, and incredibly refreshing. With Watermelon Sour Gummy, we're tapping into a beloved confectionery flavor profile that's been underrepresented in energy drinks, while staying true to REIGN's performance-first formula."

REIGN Watermelon Sour Gummy is now available nationwide, joining the powerhouse roster featuring White Haze, Sour Gummy Worm, Orange Dreamsicle and REIGNbow Sherbet.

About REIGN Total Body Fuel

Blended with 300 mg of Natural Caffeine, BCAAs, CoQ10, and electrolytes, REIGN Total Body Fuel is designed for your active lifestyle. Offering zero sugar and zero artificial flavors or colors, REIGN Total Body Fuel is the ultimate fitness-focused beverage to support your performance needs. Available in 11 amazing flavors: Orange Dreamsicle, White Gummy Bear, REIGNbow Sherbet, Cherry Limeade, Lilikoi Lychee, Melon Mania, Razzle Berry, Sour Gummy Worm, Tropical Storm, White Haze and now Watermelon Sour Gummy. REIGN Total Body Fuel is available in the US, Canada, Caribbean, Brazil, Chile, UK, and a number of European countries; ingredients and flavors featured in the above description vary for countries outside of the US. For more information head to Reignbodyfuel.com and follow @Reignbodyfuel on Instagram.

