REIGN Total Body Fuel Partners with TYR Wodapalooza SoCal and Inaugural TYR Cup

Leading Performance Energy Drink to Empower Elite Athletes at West Coast Debut of the World's Largest and Most Renowned Functional Fitness Festival

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REIGN Total Body Fuel™, the ultimate performance beverage created by Monster Energy, is proud to announce their partnership with the TYR Wodapalooza SoCal Fitness Festival and the inaugural TYR Cup. This highly anticipated event will take place in Huntington Beach, CA, from September 20th to 22nd, 2024, and will feature world-class athletes in an elite competition of skill, strength, and endurance as the famous fitness festival comes to the West Coast for the first time ever.

"We are excited to partner with TYR and Wodapalooza for the TYR Cup," said Dan McHugh, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Monster Energy. "As the first event of its kind on the West Coast, the TYR Cup marks a milestone and a celebration of elite athleticism. We are eager to energize and support both competitors and fans throughout this remarkable weekend of premier competition."

The TYR Cup is an all-star match-up, featuring a two-team, head-to-head format pitting the best North American athletes vs. the best athletes from the rest of the World. This three-day competition highlights both teams comprised of four invited elite men & four invited elite women, anchored by one male & one female captain.

"With the support from our great partner in REIGN Total Body Fuel, the strategic decision to launch our second flagship festival and the TYR Cup in Huntington Beach just makes sense," said Marco Sagrera, Chief Strategy Officer at Loud And Live. "We can't wait to showcase to the SoCal fitness community what TYR Wodapalooza and this historical festival is all about."

REIGN Total Body Fuel will also host a series of exciting activations and athlete meet-and-greets throughout the weekend, offering fans and athletes a chance to connect and enjoy REIGN Total Body Fuel while celebrating the exceptional level of competition on display. Athletes to appear include: Jayson Hopper, Ellie Turner, Roman Khrennikov, Brooke Wells, Chandler Smith, Noah Ohlsen, Mitchell Hooper, Brendan Schaub and the Buttery Bros.

Furthermore, REIGN Ambassadors Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, Alexis Raptis, Dallin Pepper, Justin Medeiros and Danielle Brandon will also be on hand and competing for glory and their share of the $250,000 USD cash prize in the TYR Cup.

REIGN Total Body Fuel is also the exclusive sponsor of the VIP Experience and will have two activations during the event. First will be located at the main entrance and the second spot will be a double decker structure in the partner quad of the beach offering REIGN refreshments & a lounge atmosphere on the 1st floor with exclusive VIP access to the 2nd floor terrace.

In addition to the TYR Cup, TYR Wodapalooza SoCal will play host to over 800 athletes of diverse fitness-levels, ages, and abilities competing over three days, all vying for a portion of the cash prize and a spot on the podium.

Tickets for sale and more information on The TYR Wodapalooza SoCal is available at https://socal.wodapalooza.com/ and on Instagram: @wodapalooza.

About REIGN Total Body Fuel™

Blended with 300mg of Natural Caffeine, BCAAs, CoQ10 & electrolytes, REIGN Total Body Fuel is designed for your active lifestyle. Offering zero sugar and zero artificial flavors & colors, REIGN Total Body Fuel is the ultimate fitness-focused beverage to support your performance needs. Available in ten amazing flavors: Orange Dreamsicle, White Gummy Bear, Reignbow Sherbet, Cherry Limeade, Melon Mania, Razzle Berry, Lilikoi Lychee, Red Dragon, Watermelon Warlord, Tropical Storm and all-new Sour Gummy Worm. Visit your local retailer to try one today and make sure to follow on Instagram @reignbodyfuel. REIGN Total Body Fuel™ is available in the US, Canada, Caribbean, Brazil, Chile, UK, and a number of European countries; ingredients and flavors featured in the above description vary for countries outside of the US. More information is available at https://reignbodyfuel.com/en-us/.

About Loud And Live:

Loud And Live is a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy