REIGN Total Body Fuel Signs QB Keelon Russell and RB Caden Durham to NIL Deals

High School Teammates Turned College Conference Rivals Stay Connected through Performance

CORONA, Calif., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REIGN Total Body Fuel (RTBF), the performance energy drink built for high-output athletes, has signed Division 1 quarterback Keelon Russell and Division 1 running back Caden Durham to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreements.

The partnership brings together two college football's most electric young playmakers—former Duncanville High School (Texas) teammates turned conference rivals, who remain close off the field.

REIGN Total Body Fuel Signs QB Keelon Russell to NIL Deal REIGN Total Body Fuel Signs RB Caden Durham to NIL Deal

At Duncanville, Russell and Durham powered one of the nation's top programs. Russell's command and playmaking paired with Durham's explosive speed fueled a mighty offense and helped elevate both into elite national recruits. The duo won two back-to-back 6A Division I Texas State Titles together in 2022 and 2023. Now, on opposite sides of one of college football's premier rivalries, Russell leads the offense in Tuscaloosa while Durham drives the ground game in Baton Rouge.

Durham, now a junior, is one of college football's top all-purpose backs. He earned All-Conference honors as a freshman with 753 rushing yards, six rushing TDs, and more than 1,000 all-purpose yards, then followed up by leading his team in rushing again in 2025. He has 1,258 career rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns in just two seasons.

Russell, a five-star recruit, is one of the nation's most touted quarterback prospects. A dual threat with high football IQ and elite athletic prowess, Russell will rely on his composure and speed to lead a powerful offense at his program.

Together, they represent REIGN's core: speed, discipline, and performance training. The former teammates and life-long friends exemplify speed and versatility at their respective positions, driven by the same performance mindset.

"Keelon and Caden are built the same way—competitive, disciplined, and driven by performance," said Tim Ryder, General Manager, REIGN Total Body Fuel. "From teammates to rivals, they bring energy, edge and authenticity that define our brand."

Despite competing on Saturdays, their bond remains strong.

"That's my guy," Russell said. "We've pushed each other since high school. Different teams now, same approach: work, compete, level up. For us both to represent REIGN, a brand that reflects our drive and commitment to performance, is another way to stay connected."

"We came up together, and our respect for each other will never change," Durham added. "Now we're doing it on the biggest stage. REIGN fits how we train and perform every day."

REIGN TBF will work with both athletes on integrated marketing, social content, and community initiatives highlighting their shared path, competitive edge, and rise through Division 1 college football.

About REIGN Total Body Fuel

Blended with 300 mg of caffeine, 0 sugar, BCAAs, CoQ10 and electrolytes, REIGN TBF is designed for your active lifestyle. REIGN TBF is the ultimate fitness-focused beverage to support your performance needs. Available in seven amazing flavors: Orange Dreamsicle, Watermelon Sour Gummy, White Gummy Bear, REIGNbow Sherbet, Sour Gummy Worm, White Haze, and now Liberty & Justice for Apple. REIGN Total Body Fuel is available at fine retailers in the US. For more information head to Reignbodyfuel.com and follow @Reignbodyfuel on Instagram.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE REIGN Total Body Fuel